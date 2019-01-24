Bulldogs place sixth at Class A duals in Belgrade

It was an interesting weekend for the Hardin Bulldogs at the Class A duals in Belgrade. While the Bulldogs are a young team, they held their own against some good competition over the weekend.

“We placed sixth out of 22 Class A teams,” said Head Coach Travis Krieger. “We left there scratching our heads. We ended up sixth. Every one of our guys wrested someone who was top rated in the state.”

In first round of pool action Friday, Hardin took second in their pool, defeating Park County High School 57-12 Ronan 40-30, then lost to Frenchtown 48-26 (Frenchtown took second overall in the dual) and beat Whitefish 39-30.

On Saturday in the championship pool, Hardin lost to Polson 47-27, lost to Sidney-the dual’s champions-73-0, came back defeating Corvallis, and ended up wrestling in the fifth-sixth place round.

“We had a lot of matchups fall our way,” said Krieger. “Overall, it was a great experience for us.”

While no one went undefeated for Hardin, Krieger pointed out Keith Pretty Weasel.

“Pretty Weasel wrestled the best,” he said. “While his win/loss record doesn’t reflect that, he just battles. Even banged up, he went out, finished and got two wins. Jesse Murdock, another one that just battles, but he ran into a buzz saw having to wrestle the number 1, 3, 4, 5 wrestlers in the state. His win-loss record wasn’t the greatest, but the experience gained was invaluable.”

Hardin will be at home this week, hosting the Hardin Invite and then onto the Eastern A divisional tournament in Miles City on Feb. 2.

Class A Duals at Belgrade

Saturday Round 1

Championship pool

Frenchtown 45, Laurel 30

Havre 50, Libby 11

Sidney 60, Corvallis 15

Polson 47, Hardin 27

Others

Hamilton 40, Billings Central 36

Lewistown 44, Stevensville 22

Round 2 all consolation matches

Whitefish 50, Glendive 18

Miles City 54, Dillon 18

Belgrade 39, Columbia Falls 30

Browning 42, Ronan 27

Billings Central 42, Stevensville 24

Hamilton 54, Lewistown 24

Round 3

Frenchtown 42, Libby 33

Havre 42, Laurel 33

Sidney 73, Hardin 0

Polson 54, Corvallis 22

Consolation

Miles City 51, Columbia Falls 18

Hamilton 48, Livingston 18

Round 4 all consolation

Whitefish 36, Miles City 30

Dillon 48, Glendive 15

Browning 40, Columbia Falls 39

Belgrade 59, Ronan 18

Round 5 Championship Round

Frenchtown 39, Havre 25

Laurel 54, Libby 21

Sidney 64, Polson 6

Hardin 39, Corvallis 36

Third place

Havre 36, Polson 34

Championship

Sidney 53, Frenchtown 19