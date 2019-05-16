Bulldogs place in 11 events at Glendive Jockstop Invite

The Hardin Bulldog track teams placed in 11 events and brought home three first place finishes at the Jockstop Invitational in Glendive last week.

Bring home the three first place finishes was Hunter Bear Cloud who took first in the 200 and 400-meter runs and first in the triple jump. Bear Cloud ran the 200-meter in 23.07 a personal best time and jumped his way to another personal best in the triple jump with a leap of 42-06.25.

Bear Cloud also placed second in the 100-meter.

In other boy’s events, Paul Little Light ran the 400-meter to a second place finish with a personal best time of 52.05. Little Light also placed fifth in the 200-meter and sixth in the high jump.

In hurdles action, Ronald Anderson placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-meter with a personal best time of 45.50.

In the javelin throw, Ambrose Big Lake took fourth place with a throw of 148-04.

In girl’s play, Libby Nedens took second in the 1,600 meter also placing in the 1,600 was Journey Erickson who ran a season record 5:44.74.

In the 3,200 meter, Latisha Not Afraid ran the race to a sixth place finish in 13:43.51, a personal best.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Trinity Iron took fifth place with a personal best time of 18.87.

Friday the Bulldog track teams will be in Belgrade for the Class A Divisional Tournament.