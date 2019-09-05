Bulldogs fall to Locomotives in first home game of season

The Hardin Bulldog Football team suffered a minor setback Saturday August 31, their first game of the season against a powerful Laurel Locomotive offense. At 7:38 in the first quarter, Laurel ran in for a fiveyard touchdown. At 3:11 in the first quarter, Paul Little Light’s hard hitting caused a fumble,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!