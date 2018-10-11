Bulldog XC teams take first place in Miles City

With the upcoming Eastern A divisional cross-county meet Saturday in Havre, both the boys’ and girls’ teams are peaking at the right time. Both teams ran away with the lead at Miles City, taking first place.

For the boys, all seven ran their personal best times in Miles City and it was the same for the girls.

“The goal is to be peaking the last two weeks of the season,” said Head Coach Cindy Farmer. “This week, we just need to keep fine-tuning and keeping our pack times down.”

Both teams find themselves in good shape to take a shot at divisional titles this Saturday.

In girls’ action, Hardin placed first overall with a score of 31, beating out second place Williston, N.D. by 31 points. The boys took their win with a score of 58 again, beating out second place Williston by eight points.

The girls had a pack time of 2:09 and the boys’ pack time was just 41 seconds. Pack time is the time spread of the top five runners.

Libby Nedens led the way for the Ladies, taking second place overall with a time of 19:08. Second in for the Ladies was Khylah Two Leggins, who placed third overall with 19:34.

Third to cross the finish line for Hardin and fourth overall was Marion Hugs, who ran the course in 19:37. Journey Erickson placed seventh overall and was the fourth of the Lady Bulldogs across the line with 19:58. Fifth in and 15th overall was Azalea Torralba with a time of 21:17.

Chayanna Wilson was 21st overall with a time of 21:45, and Latisha Not Afraid ran the course in 22:38 and was 36th overall.

For the boys, Trajan Hill led the pack with a 16:33 and a fifth place overall finish. Second for Hardin was Jaxon Mc-Cormick who placed seventh overall with 16:53.

Third in for the Bulldogs was Keyshawn Rogers, who placed 14th overall with a 17:07. He was followed by Beau Black Eagle, who placed 15th with a time of 17:09. Fifth in for Hardin was Aaron Birdinground with a time of 17:15 and a 17th overall finish.

Sixth in for the boys was Kevin Shane with a 17:33 and seventh was Clement Not Afraid with a 17:59.

In JV action, the girls’ team placed first overall and the boys second.

The girls’ team had a perfect score of 15, with Toni Wolfname coming in first, Hannah Mark second, Mariah Fraser third, Darby Wells fourth and Andrea Three Irons fifth.

The boys scored 40 for their second place overall finish with Quaidan Whiteman leading the way for Hardin and taking third overall. Eric Wood placed sixth overall and Taylan Alden eighth. Alduran Takes Enemy, fourth in for the Bulldogs, placed 11th overall and Tajon Joe was 12th overall.

Saturday, the Bulldogs will be in Havre for the Eastern A divisional tournament.

Miles City Invite Girls

1. Hardin 58

2. Williston 69

3. Glasgow 93

4. Custer County 133

5. St Labre Catholic 172

6. Billings Central Catholic 181

7. Sheridan 183

8. Richey-Lambert 183

9. Dawson County 187

10. Wolf Point 249

11. Lodge Grass 270

12. Poplar 277

13. Sidney 333.

Boys

1. Hardin 31

2. Williston 62

3. Glasgow 114

4. Sheridan 132

5. Lodge Grass 156

6. St Labre Catholic 16

7.Custer County 171

8. Plenty Coups 189

9. Dawson County 196

10. Poplar 247

11. Billings Central Catholic 279 12. Sidney 291.