Bulldog wrestlers step up to a dual win and a second place at Sidney tourney

For their first week out, the young Bulldog wrestling team did well. They posted one dual win, placed one wrestler in varsity tournament action and took second place in the junior varsity tournament.

Considering the team has eight brand new varsity wrestlers, Head Coach Travis Krieger thought it was off to a good start.

“For the first time out on the mats, I was really pleased,” Krieger said. “After losing five state placers from last year, I’m surprised we’re where we are at this year. We need to work on a lot of things, but overall I’m pleased with how the weekend went.”

Friday, in dual action, Hardin’s worst match-up was against Bowman, North Dakota, where they lost 54-17. Against Williston, it was another loss, but a closer 36-25 and in their last dual, they defeated Glendive 45-24. The Bulldogs came into the duals with two weight classes open.

Saturday, in tournament action, the Bulldogs wrestled four athletes and Conner Schwend went 4-2, taking fifth place when he defeated Sidney’s Easton Hopes in a 5-0 decision.

Krieger noted both heavyweight wrestlers, Jesse Murdock and Preston Bad Bear, were just one match away from placing.

Krieger said, “Murdock had two matches go into overtime.”

With so many young or new wrestlers, most of the Bulldog team wrestled in the JV tournament with 11 of those placing.

Hardin picked up three first place wins: Freshmen Dalton Duncan at 113 and Dante Pallone at 205, and sophomore Tim Rindahl at heavyweight.

Placing second for the Bulldogs was Ty Greenfield at 170. Third place went to Zane Cummins at 152 and Keith Pretty Weasel at 120. Placing fourth were Wyatt Harmer at 132 and Jace Guptill at 152.

Taking fifth place was Andres Galaz at

160. Roger Other Medicine was sixth at 205 and Tristen Liming seventh at 182.

“Rindahl wrestled well; it was exciting to see what he could do,” Krieger said. “Against Bowman, North Dakota, Greenfield did a good job; he just rode the Bowman kid for four minutes. Pretty Weasel took a kid down and just pounded him for six minutes.”

The Bulldogs will have a home dual Thursday evening against Laurel and Billings Central, and then travel to Glasgow for their invite Friday and Saturday.

SIDNEY

INVITATIONAL

Friday results

Dual scores – Pool B

Round 1: Dickinson, N.D., 66, Glendive 9; Glasgow 38, Billings West 36; Bowman, N.D., 54, Hardin 17; Colstrip 42, Williston, N.D., 34.

Round 2: Semifinals, Dickinson 48, Glasgow 16; Bowman 47, Colstrip 28. Consolation, West 59, Glendive 13; Williston 36, Hardin

25.

Round 3: Championship, Dickinson 46, Bowman 21. Third/’fourth, Glasgow 47, Colstrip 26. Fifth/ sixth, West 49, Williston 25. Seventh/eighth, Hardin 45, Glendive

24.

Sidney Invitational

Team scores: Post Falls 238.5, Sidney 194.5, Columbia 184, Bozeman 171, Billings West 150.5, Dickinson, N.D., 103 Billings Senior 92, Minot 92, Billings Skyview 82, Glasgow 70, Bowman 67, Colstrip 64, Lake Stevens 60.5, Williston 55, Circle 50, Miles City 50, Forsyth 45, Poplar 36, Glendive 30.5, Hardin 14.5, Broadus 4, Wolf Point 0, Baker (minus) 1.

160: Kekana Fouret, Columbia; Raif Horswill, Williston; Ty Bradley, Colstrip; Tyler Morris, Post Falls; Conner Schwend, Hardin; Easton Hopes, Sidney; Tate Nordby, Dickinson; Jacob Ruggles, Boowman.

Sidney JV Invitational

1.Dickinson 196.0 2. Hardin 175.0 3. Poplar 164.0 4.Sidney 147.0

5. Dawson County 89.0 5. Williston 89.0 7. Glasgow 82.0 8. Colstrip 71.0 9. Bowman 53.0 10.Baker 51.0

11. Custer County 44.0 12.Billings Skyview 26.0 13. Broadus 21.0 14. Forsyth 18.0 15 Circle 5.0

113

1st Place Match: Dalton Duncan (Hardin) 3-0, Fr. over Garrett Buckalew (Colstrip) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match; Teegan Miller (Baker) 3-1, Fr. over Orrin Russell (Custer County) 2-2, Fr. (For.)

5th Place Match: Draven Watts (Dickinson) 2-2, Fr. over Jace Kassner (Dawson County) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 2:24)

7th Place Match:Ben Anderson (Glasgow) 1-2, Fr. over Garrett Pew (Circle) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:02)

120

1st Place Match: Grady Nelson (Sidney) 3-0, Fr. over Kade Rindahl (Sidney) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:53)

3rd Place Match: Keith Pretty weasel (Hardin) 3-1, Jr. over Alex Ost (Glasgow) 2-2, So. (Fall 0:20)

5th Place Match: Mitchell Youngman (Poplar) 3-2, Fr. over Ted Tryan (Glasgow) 1-3, . (Fall 2:44)

7th Place Match: Jazmin Gorder (Poplar) 2-2, Fr. over Abigale Johnson (Williston) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

132

1st Place Match: Cullen Murphy (Dickinson) 4-0, So. over Keiren Coyle (Bowman) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 2:21)

3rd Place Match, Cody Harrington (Dawson County) 4-1, Fr. over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 3:56)

5th Place Match, Kayden Howe (Colstrip) 3-2, Fr. over Kaden Selle (Dickinson) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

7th Place Match: Nicholas Sewell (Williston) 2-2, Sr. over Caydon Wolbaum (Bowman) 1-3, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

152

1st Place Match: Dylan Lutz (Sidney) 3-0, So. over Daniel Suazo (Williston) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:42)

3rd Place Match: Zane Cummins (Hardin) 3-1, So. over Jace Guptill (Hardin) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match: Tommy Baker (Custer County) 2-2, Fr. over Luke Herzog (Broadus) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

7th Place Match: Teajay Fulton (Forsyth) 1-2, So. over Zach Booth (Dickinson) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

160 — Guaranteed Places

• 1st Place - Marcos Gallegos of Baker

• 2nd Place - Damian Mathison of Poplar

• 3rd Place - Kaleb Neubauer of Poplar

• 4th Place - Bradley Reindel of Dickinson

• 5th Place - Andres Galaz of Hardin

• 6th Place - Sammy Brunele of Poplar

Round 1: Kaleb Neubauer (Poplar) 3-2, Jr. over Andres Galaz (Hardin) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 4:52), Marcos Gallegos (Baker) 5-0, . over Sammy Brunele (Poplar) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:44), Damian Mathison (Poplar) 4-1, Jr. over Bradley Reindel (Dickinson) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:47)

Round 2: Damian Mathison (Poplar) 4-1, Jr. over Andres Galaz (Hardin) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 1:07), Marcos Gallegos (Baker) 5-0, . over Bradley Reindel (Dickinson) 2-3, So. (Fall 1:11), Kaleb Neubauer (Poplar) 3-2, Jr. over Sammy Brunele (Poplar) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:26)

Round 3: Bradley Reindel (Dickinson) 2-3, So. over Andres Galaz (Hardin) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 0:44), Marcos Gallegos (Baker) 5-0, . over Kaleb Neubauer (Poplar) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 3:49), Damian Mathison (Poplar) 4-1, Jr. over Sammy Brunele (Poplar) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

Round 4: Andres Galaz (Hardin) 1-4, Jr. over Sammy Brunele (Poplar) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:28), Marcos Gallegos (Baker) 5-0, . over Damian Mathison (Poplar) 4-1, Jr. (Dec 18-12), Kaleb Neubauer (Poplar) 3-2, Jr. over Bradley Reindel (Dickinson) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:41)

Round 5: Marcos Gallegos (Baker) 5-0, . over Andres Galaz (Hardin) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 3:04), Bradley Reindel (Dickinson) 2-3, So. over Sammy Brunele (Poplar) 0-5, Jr. (For.), Damian Mathison (Poplar) 4-1, Jr. over Kaleb Neubauer (Poplar) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 10-9)

170 — Guaranteed Places

• 1st Place - Garrett White of Dickinson

• 2nd Place - Ty Greenfield of Hardin

• 3rd Place - Paden Vannattan of Forsyth

Round 1: Garrett White (Dickinson) 2-0, Jr. over Paden Vannattan (Forsyth) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 3:37)

Round 2: Ty Greenfield (Hardin) 1-1, Jr. over Paden Vannattan (Forsyth) 0-2, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

Round 3: Garrett White (Dickinson) 2-0, Jr. over Ty Greenfield (Hardin) 1-1, Jr. (Fall 2:32)

182

1st Place Match: Che Aarness (Billings West) 3-0, So. over Jacob Berger (Poplar) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 1:57)

3rd Place Match: Blake Overvold (Glasgow) 4-1, Fr. over Jarek Anderson (Williston) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

5th Place Match: Ethan Brown (Williston) 3-2, Sr. over Alfonso Enciso (Dickinson) 3-3, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match: Tristan Liming (Hardin) 3-2, Jr. over Remington Buchmann (Bowman) 1-3, So. (Fall 0:40)

205

1st Place Match: Dante Pallone (Hardin) 4-0, Fr. over Colten Steen (Custer County) 3-1, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match: Tyler Pribbernow (Poplar) 4-1, So. over Caleb Klinger (Poplar) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:13)

5th Place Match: Hudson Blackwell (Forsyth) 3-2, Fr. over Roger Other medicine (Hardin) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 0:33)

7th Place Match: Jarrid Kostelecky (Dickinson) 3-2, Fr. over Zander Lemon (Dickinson) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:27)

HWT — Guaranteed Places

• 1st Place - Tim Rindahl of Hardin

• 2nd Place - Kirby Basta of Dawson County

• 3rd Place - Christen Middlerider of Broadus

• 4th Place - Steven Dao of Williston

• 5th Place - Alex Rojas of Dickinson

• 6th Place - Emma Grey hawk of Poplar

Round 1: Tim Rindahl (Hardin) 5-0, So. over Alex Rojas (Dickinson) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:41)

Steven Dao (Williston) 2-3, . over Emma Grey hawk (Poplar) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:20)

Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 4-1, Jr. over Christen Middlerider (Broadus) 3-2, So. (Fall 2:17)

Round 2: Tim Rindahl (Hardin) 5-0, So. over Christen Middlerider (Broadus) 3-2, So. (Fall 2:32), Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 4-1, Jr. over Emma Grey hawk (Poplar) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:07), Steven Dao (Williston) 2-3, . over Alex Rojas (Dickinson) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 2:26)

Round 3, Tim Rindahl (Hardin) 5-0, So. over Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 5:44), Alex Rojas (Dickinson) 1-4, Fr. over Emma Grey hawk (Poplar) 0-5, Fr. (MD 10-1), Christen Middlerider (Broadus) 3-2, So. over Steven Dao (Williston) 2-3, . (Fall 1:57)

Round 4, Tim Rindahl (Hardin) 5-0, So. over Steven Dao (Williston) 2-3, . (Fall 0:09), Christen Middlerider (Broadus) 3-2, So. over Emma Grey hawk (Poplar) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 5:09), Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 4-1, Jr. over Alex Rojas (Dickinson) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:14)

Round 5, Tim Rindahl (Hardin) 5-0, So. over Emma Grey hawk (Poplar) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:06), Kirby Basta (Dawson County) 4-1, Jr. over Steven Dao (Williston) 2-3, . (Fall 0:12), Christen Middlerider (Broadus) 3-2, So. over Alex Rojas (Dickinson) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:38)