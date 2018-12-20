Bulldog wrestlers split with Miles City in dual competition

It was quiet a night on Friday as the Hardin Bulldogs hosted a first-ever stacked event that featured both boys’ and girls’ basketball action, as well as a wrestling dual.

The competition against Miles City saw both basketball teams fall to the Bulldogs, while Hardin lost to Miles City by three points during their wrestling dual.

“It was quite an experience,” Head Coach Travis Krieger said. “The gym was full and the atmosphere was great.”

Even though the Bulldogs lost 36-39, both the Bulldogs and Cowboys were evenly matched. Both forfeited two weight classes and the dual came down to two matches.

These were an overtime loss at 145 and a back-andforth battle at 126 that Hardin ended up losing in a pin.

What’s interesting is both teams ended up meeting again at the Huntley Project Duals with the outcome decidedly different when the Bulldogs defeated the Cowboys 45-28.

Leading up to the championship round, the Bulldogs in Pool C defeated Billings Skyview JV 48-29, Rocky Mountain out of Wyoming 66-6 and Baker 42-21.

In the championship semifinals, Hardin took on the Sidney JV team, defeating them 42-33. That led two the second meeting between Hardin and Miles City in two days, with the Bulldogs taking the victory.

As for the two decisive matches Hardin lost on Friday, on Saturday it was a different story, with the Bulldogs winning both by pins.

At 126, Wyatt Harmer pinned Miles City’s Bryce Hirsch in 4:32 and at 205, Jesse Murdock reversed his Friday night loss with a pin in 2:51 against Tyler Harms. Thursday, the Bulldogs will travel to Colstrip for their invite. The next action the Bulldogs will see will be after the Christmas break is when they travel to Belgrade on Jan. 3 for a dual and Bozeman on Jan. 4 for their invite.

Huntley Project Duals Pool A Results Guaranteed places

1st place: Huntley Project 2nd place: Billings West JV 3rd place: Malta 4th place: Laurel JV

Round 1

Malta defeated Laurel JV 36-30. Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV 51-22.

Round 2

Huntley Project defeated Malta 57-18. Billings West JV defeated Laurel JV 60-18.

Round 3

Billings West JV defeated Malta 48-28. Huntley Project defeated Laurel JV 63-12.

Pool B Results Guaranteed places

1st place: Miles City 2nd place: Billings Senior JV 3rd place: Shepherd 4th place: Harlem

Round 1

Billings Senior JV defeated Shepherd 48-24. Miles City defeated Harlem 66-7.

Round 2

Billings Senior JV defeated Harlem 54-24. Miles City defeated Shepherd 54-22.

Round 3

Miles City defeated Billings Senior JV 51-24. Shepherd defeated Harlem 36-24.

Pool C Results Guaranteed places

1st place: Hardin 2nd place: Billings Skyview JV 3rd place: Baker 4th place: Rocky Mountain

Round 1

Hardin defeated Billings Skyview JV 48-29. Baker defeated Rocky Mountain 42-18.

Round 2

Billings Skyview JV defeated Baker 46-18. Hardin defeated Rocky Mountain 66-6.

Round 3

Billings Skyview JV defeated Rocky Mountain 48-18. Hardin defeated Baker 42-21.

Pool D Results Guaranteed places

1st place: Sidney JV 2nd place: Columbus/Absarokee 3rd place: Billings Central 4th place: Powder River

Round 1

Sidney defeated Columbus/Absarokee 42-27. Billings Central defeated Powder River 48-12.

Round 2

Sidney defeated Billings Central 42-21. Columbus/Absarokee defeated Powder River 63-6.

Round 3

Sidney defeated Powder River 59-6. Columbus/Absarokee defeated Billings Central 60-18.

Championship results Guaranteed places

1st place: Hardin 2nd place: Miles City 3rd place: Huntley Project 4th place: Sidney JV

1st place Match Hardin 45, Miles City 28

103: Dalton Duncan (Hardin) over Haiden Oakland (Miles City) Fall, :07. 113: Braxton Scheeler (Miles City) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Maj 11-3. 120: Orin Muri (Miles City) won by forfeit. 126: Wyatt Harmer (Hardin) over Bryce Hirsch (Miles City) Fall 4:32. 132: Damian Leidholt (Miles City) won by forfeit. 138: Danny Anderson (Miles City) won by forfeit. 145: Kaid Campbell (Miles City) over Hunter Popetsatke (Hardin) Fall 3:30. 152: Ronald Anderson (Hardin) over Nate McAvoy (Miles City) Dec 7-6. 160: Conner Schwend (Hardin) won by forfeit. 170: Ty Greenfield (Hardin) won by forfeit. 182: Dante Pallone (Hardin) won by forfeit. 205: Jesse Murdock (Hardin) over Tyler Harms (Miles City) Fall 2:51. Hwt: Preston Bad Bear (Hardin) over Gabe Walker (Miles City) Fall 3:08. 3rd place Match Huntley Project 34, Sidney JV 31 103: Christian Lassey (Sidney) won by forfeit. 113: Deegan Carranza (Sidney) over Colby Cantu (Huntley Project) Fall 1:07. 120: Grady Nelson (Sidney) over Ashton Christman (Huntley Project) Dec 7-1. 126: Clayton Donally (Huntley Project) over Blake Benson (Sidney) Fall 1:37. 132: Alex Nelson (Huntley Project) over Dylan Churchill (Sidney) Maj 10-2. 138: Kolton Reid (Sidney) over Blake Zimmerman (Huntley Project) Dec 5-1. 145: Zander Burnison (Sidney) over Trystan Koch (Huntley Project) Fall 2:57. 152: Dylan Lutz (Sidney) over Chavis Norton (Huntley Project) Maj 11-2. 160: Sam Schmidt (Huntley Project) over Easton Hopes (Sidney) Fall 2:35. 170: Stran Selman (Huntley Project) won by forfeit. 182: Henry Koch (Huntley Project) won by forfeit. 205: Jacob Jensen (Sidney) over Asher Croy (Huntley Project) Dec 6-5. Hwt: Journey Grimsrud (Huntley Project) won by forfeit.

Consolation Results Guaranteed places

1st place: Columbus/Absarokee 2nd place: Billings Senior JV 3rd place: Billings West JV 4th place: Billings Skyview JV

1st place Match

Columbus/Absarokee defeated Billings Senior JV 42-36.

3rd place Match

Billings West JV defeated Billings Skyview JV 40-33.

9-16 Bracket Results Guaranteed places

2nd place: Shepherd 2nd place: Baker

Semifinals

Shepherd defeated Malta 37-36. Baker defeated Billings Central 33-30.

Quarterfinals

Malta defeated Powder River 42-12. Shepherd defeated Rocky Mountain 30-18. Baker defeated Harlem 42-18. Billings Central defeated Laurel JV 54-18.