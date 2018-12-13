Bulldog wrestlers place third in Glasgow

The week for the Bulldog wrestling team started out with home duals against Billings Central and Laurel last Thursday; they then traveled to Glasgow for duals on Friday and finished the weekend on Saturday at the Scottie Invitational.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs defeated Billings Central and lost to Laurel.

“There were some good matches on Thursday,” Head Coach Travis Krieger said. “We are about where we thought each of these teams would be. Central is young and with a full weight line-up; we would have been right in there with Laurel.”

On Friday in Glasgow, the Bulldogs had four duals. They defeated Sidney’s junior varsity 44-27, and beat Chouteau 51-33 and Malta 54-36, before losing to Glasgow 48-36.

Saturday at the Scottie Invite, the Bulldogs took third place overall behind Sidney and Glasgow, where they placed five wrestlers.

Twenty-three teams wrestled in the event.

“ While we are still an inexperienced team,” Krieger said, “we’re dealing with things and we are getting there.”

Conner Schwend was the only Bulldog to win his weight class and he pinned his way to the top. He won his first match with a pin in 1:14, second in a 1:45 and took first pinning Sidney’s Easton Hopes in 1:21.

“Schwend is really looking good,” said Krieger. “He’s just winning it.”

Taking second at 285 for Hardin was Jesse Murdock. In the first match, Murdock took the pin in 0:54; his second match was a 6-4 decision, finally losing in the first-place round 6-3.

Krieger said, “Murdock is just doing things better and better.”

At 103, Dalton Duncan also placed second. Duncan won his first two matches with pins. His first match was in 1:03 second match he took in 43 seconds and lost to Sidney by a fall after batting for over 3:30 minutes.

Placing third for Hardin was Keith Pretty Weasel at 113 and taking fourth at 160 was Jarius High Walker.

“Pretty Weasel wrestled really well. He is doing some good things,” Krieger said. “He is becoming dominant.”

Friday will be a sports lover’s dream. Starting at 4 p.m., the Lady Bulldog basketball team will meet the Miles City Cowgirls, at 6 p.m. the Hardin wrestling team will dual Miles City and at 7:30 p.m. the boys’ basketball team will be lighting up the scoreboard.