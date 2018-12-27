Bulldog wrestlers place fifth at Colstrip invite

The Hardin Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Colstrip last Thursday for their final invite before Christmas break.

According to Head Coach Travis Krieger, they didn’t have a full squad.

“Only 10 wrestlers went,” said Krieger. “We sat a few guys out to allow them extra time to healing from some minor injuries.”

Even then, the Bulldogs still placed five wrestlers.

AT 126, Wyatt Harmer took third place.

“Harmer defeated for third place Miles City’s Jake Murnion,” Krieger said. “Murnion had defeated Harmer at the Hardin’s Friday dual against Miles City a week earlier. He’s wrestling really good going into the break.”

Freshman Xander Redstar placed fourth at 138 for the Bulldogs.

“Redstar is starting to do some good things on the mat,” Krieger said.

At 152, Ronald Anderson took second place and right now has won nine out of his 10 matches.

“Anderson is wrestling really good right now,” Krieger said. “He is very coachable, working hard and has a good attitude. I’m really impressed.”

Zane Cummins placed sixth at 152.

“He doing some things well and getting better,” Krieger said. “He will be going down a weight after the break. He working hard and his attitude is good.”

At 160, Conner Schwend placed third.

Schwend had a tough match in the semifinals, losing by one point. That was only the third loss for Schwend this season.

“He’s wrestling really good,” Krieger said. “He comes in and just works hard.”

At Heavyweight, Jesse Murdock took fourth place.

“He is just a big, strong kid,” Krieger said. “He can wrestle with anyone. Murdock after the break will be our 205 guy.”

According to Krieger, they will be taking a few days off over Christmas.

“I’m totally happy with our progress,” he said. “They are working hard and improving.”

The Bulldogs will be traveling to Belgrade on Jan. 3 for a dual and then on to Bozeman on Jan. 4 and 5 for their invite.

Colstrip Stocking Stuffer Invitational

Teams' Scores: Colstrip 193.5, Huntley Project 176, Miles City 158.5; Laurel 134.5; Hardin 92, Forsyth 73, Kill Deer, N.D. 71, Circle 67, Shepherd 46, Glendive 43, Baker 37, Lame Deer 4

Individual order of Finish

103: Krayle Stormer, Circle; Levi Nunberg, Laurel; Brendan Pinter, Laurel; Langdon Smith, Shepherd; Robbie Burns, Colstrip; Noah Michaelson

113: Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Ivan Lee, Laurel; Gus Bombach, Kill Deer; Bryson Bartelson, Circle; Garrett Buckalew, Colstrip; Orrin Russell, Miles City

120: Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Cooper Cook, Shepherd; Devon Nesbitt, Baker; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Max Brown, Laurel

126: Ashton Christman, Huntley Project; Rowan Wester, Forsyth; Wyatt Harmer, Hardin; Jake Murnion, Miles City; Kayden Howe, Colstrip; Jaxen Dean, Huntley Project

132: Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Cody Harrington, Glendive; Cole Becker, Circle; Damien Nesbitt, Baker; Alex Nelson, Huntley Project; Keegan Thompson, Laurel

138: Keagan Campbell, Laurel; Trey Taylor, Circle; Danny Anderson, Miles City; Xander Redstar, Hardin; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project; Tommy Reske, Glendive

145: Brenan Hager, Miles City; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Cole Younger, Laurel; Dalton Tvedt, Miles City; Tyler Emineth, Laurel; Jackson Currier, Colstrip

152: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Ronald Anderson, Hardin; Nate Mcavoy, Miles City; Chavis Norton, Huntley Project; Jestin Molnar, Laurel

160: Ty Bradley, Colstrip; Sam Schmidt, Huntley Project; Connor Schwend, Hardin; Paden Vannattan, Forsyth; John TomJack, Kill Deer; Hunter Dare, Huntley Project

170: Zach Andersen, Kill Deer; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Cade Buchanan, Huntley Project; Donald Maurer, Laurel; William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Daniel Chapel, Huntley Project

182: Nakoda Siegel, Colstrip; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Henry Koch, Huntley Project; Mason Copeland, Huntley Project; Lander Potts, Forsyth; Levi Rychner, Kill Deer

205: Tyler Harms, Miles City; Beau Peterson, Colstrip; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Kirby Basta, Glendive; Asher Croy, Huntley Project; Hudson Blackwell, Forsyth

285: Trey Yates, Colstrip; Terry Spotted Wolf, Colstrip; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Jesse Murdock, Hardin; Curtis Hall, Kill Deer; Gabe Walker of Miles City