Bulldog wrestlers improving every day in working to overcome inexperience

Having lost five varsity wrestlers from last year’s team, the Hardin Bulldogs are inexperienced, but working hard according to Head Coach Travis Kreiger.

“We only have four returning starters with state experience,” he said. “They are Jesse Murdock, Keith Pretty Weasel, Conner Schwend and Ronald Anderson.”

What the Bulldogs lack in experience, they are making up for in hard work.

According to Kreiger, by the end of the season, Hardin should be able to fill every weight class.

If there is an open weight class, it will be in the lighter weights.

This year, the Bulldog wrestling team is pretty evenly split with seven freshman, seven sophomores, six juniors and six seniors.

“These guys are a good group,” Kreiger said. “They are working their tails off.”

On Friday, the Bulldogs will travel to Sidney, where they will wrestle three dual matches and then on Saturday also in Sidney they will wrestle in the tournament.

Because of inexperience, Kreiger said, most of the Bulldogs will be competing in the junior varsity tournament.

Only three of four wrestlers will see varsity action. Hardin will see its first home action at home on Thursday, Dec. 6, and will travel to Glasgow the following day for their invite.

On Dec. 14, the Bulldogs will have something new for the fans when they meet Miles City in a home dual sandwiched between the Lady Bulldogs’ basketball game that starts at 4 p.m. and the boys’ basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

It is shaping up to be a sports lover’s evening at the Hardin High School gym.