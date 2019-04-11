Bulldog Track teams take first in six events in Laurel , five in Colstrip

The Hardin Bulldog track teams are off to a fast start taking home first place in eleven events at their first two track meets.

In Laurel on Tuesday April 2, Bulldog boys’ Hunter Bear Cloud brought home two first place wins. Bear Cloud took first in the 200-meter run and jumped his way to first place in the triple jump. Bear Cloud also placed second in the 100-meter.

In the long distances it was Trajan Hill, who outran the field placing first in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.

Also placing for the boys was Andres Galaz, who placed fourth in the in the 100-meter. Galaz also took third in the 200-meter.

In the 200-meter, Hardin took three of the top four spots on the running of Paul Little Light.

In the 400-meter, Alden Buck Elk took third place and in the 800-meter Hardin had two runners place with Alduran Takes Enemy taking fourth and Kevin Shane placing sixth.

Beau Black Eagle tool sixth in the 1,600-meter and Ronald Anderson placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. Anderson also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Cayden Redfield placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles setting a personal record.

In the discus Garren Stops took sixth place and in the javelin Ambrose Big Lake placed third. Stops also took sixth place in the javelin.

For the Ladies, Marion Hugs took first in the 800-meter and Matayah Yellowmule took top honors in the high jump. Yellowmule also took second place in the 100-meter and third place in the 200-meter.

Taking fifth place in the 100-meter was Anne Swisse. She also placed sixth in the 100-meter.

In the 800-meter, Hannah Mark took sixth place.

In the 1,600-meter, the Lady Bulldogs had two placers with Libby Nedens taking third and Hugs placing fourth. In the 3,200-meter, Journey Erickson took second place and Latisha Not Afraid ran to a sixth place finish.

Trinity Iron took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and Marie Five took fifth in the shot put. Five also took fifth place in discus and Emily Not Afraid placed fifth in the Javelin.

In Colstrip on April 6, the Bulldog’s took first in five events.

In boy’s action, it was again Bear Cloud taking first place in the 200-meter. He also again placed first in the triple jump.

In the 800-meter, Hill came through with another first place finish and in the javelin Big Lake took top honors.

In the 100-meter, Galaz placed third and Bear Cloud fourth. Galaz also placed second in the 200-meter.

In the 400-meter, Buck Elk placed fifth and Clement Not Afraid placed fourth and Takes Enemy placed sixth in the 1,000-meter. Takes Enemy also placed sixth in the 3,200-meter.

In the 110-hurdles, Anderson placed fourth and in the shot put Stops took sixth. Jesse Murdock took fourth place in the discus and Stops fifth. Stops also placed third in the javelin.

In the high jump, Little Light took sixth placed.

In girls action, Yellowmule was the only first place winner out jumping everyone in the high jump. Yellowmule also placed second in the 200-meter, fifth in the 100-meter, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.

Swisse took sixth in the 200-meter and Hugs placed third in both the 400-meter, 800-meter and sixth in the 1,600-meter.

Nedens ran the 3,200-meter in a second place finish and the 1,600-meter to a fifth place.

Erickson took third place in the 3,200-meter and Not Afraid took fifth in the discus.

According to Head Coach Laura Sundheim, the next couple of weeks are going to be busy.

Tuesday they traveled to Billings for the Skyview Quad and then Saturday the Varsity will be in billings again and the JV team will be in Sheridan.

Colstrip team scores

Boys:

1. Laurel 142.5 2. Hardin 102.5 3. Huntley Project 73 4. Shepherd 63 5. Colstrip 52 6. St Labre Catholic 29 7. Roundup 28 8. Billings Central 24 9. Lodge Grass 10

Girls:

1. Laurel 128 2. Huntley Project 113

3. Colstrip 99 4. Billings Central 59 5. Hardin 52 6. Shepherd 32 7. Roundup 29

8. Lame Deer 6 9. St Labre Catholic 2

Laurel Meet

Boys:

1. Laurel 144 2. Hardin 111 3. Columbus 64 4. Melstone 62 5. Fergus 57 6. Park City 48 7. Reed Point/Rapelje 18 8. Lodge Grass 14 9. Ryegate 6 10. Absarokee 2

Girls:

1. Laurel 169.5 2. Fergus 126 3. Columbus 95 4. Hardin 71 5. Melstone 19.5 6. Custer-Hysham 16 7. Reed Point/ Rapelje 12 8. Park City 7 9. Absarokee 5

10. Lodge Grass 2

GIRLS

100: 1, Strommen, RaiLeigh, Columbus, 13.47. 2, Yellowmule, Matayah, Hardin, 13.61. 3, LeBrun, Amber, Columbus, 13.84. 4, Montgomery, Aspen, Lewistown, 13.93. 5, Valdez, McKayla, Columbus, 14.11. 6, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 14.30.

200: 1, Strommen, RaiLeigh, Columbus, 27.79. 2, LeBrun, Amber, Columbus, 28.12. 3, Yellowmule, Matayah, Hardin, 28.97. 4, Phansombun, Winnie, Lewistown, 29.84. 5, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 30.06. 6, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 30.33.

800: 1, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 2:35.86. 2, Wisecup, Lizzie, Laurel, 2:50.60. 3, Parsons, Kayla, Laurel, 2:54.39. 4, Ventling, Paige, Laurel, 3:00.74. 5, Atkinson, Britnee, Laurel, 3:01.28. 6, Mark, Hannah, Hardin, 3:05.61.

1600: 1, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 5:39.84. 2, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 5:44.83. 3, Nedens, Libby, Hardin, 5:46.50. 4, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 5:52.70. 5, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 6:06.86. 6, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 6:08.23.

3200: 1, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 12:45.41. 2, Erickson, Journey, Hardin, 13:07.11. 3, Kombol, Kayla, Melstone, 13:07.70. 4, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 13:29.28. 5, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 14:14.37. 6, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 14:32.28.

100 Hurdles: 1, LePage, June, Lewistown, 17.53. 2, Brand, Ashley, Lewistown, 17.76. 3, Mc-Neil, Macie, Laurel, 18.22. 4, Goldy, Alexis, Park City, 19.37. 5, Iron, Trinity, Hardin, 20.18. 6, Coble, Abbi, Park City, 20.43.

1600 Relay: 1, Columbus 4:26.05. 2, Lewistown 4:35.00. 3, Hardin 5:01.86.

High Jump: 1, Yellowmule, Matayah, Hardin, 4-10. 2, Rouane, Brenna, Columbus, J4-10. 3, Moreland, Larisah, Custer-Hysham, 4-08. 4, Algaard, Layne, Laurel, 4-06. 5, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 4-04. 5, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 4-04. 6, Verke, Blakely, Park City, J4-02.

Shot Put: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Lewistown, 40-00. 2, Zimmer, Anna, Lewistown, 39-10. 3, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 34-01. 4, Greer, Nikol, Laurel, 31-07. 5, Five, Marie, Hardin, 30-08. 6, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 30-06.

Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Lewistown, 116-04. 2, Zimmer, Anna, Lewistown, 101-04. 3, Greer, Nikol, Laurel, 99-02. 4, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 91-06. 5, Five, Marie, Hardin, 89-03. 6, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 83-02.

Javelin: 1, LeFevre, Jessica, Laurel, 110-11. 2, Moreland, Larisah, Custer-Hysham, 105-01. 3, Zimmer, Anna, Lewistown, 100-00. 4, Zimmer, Kylie, Lewistown, 91-05. 5, Not Afraid, Emily, Hardin, 89-00. 6, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 82-03.

BOYS

100: 1, Grebe, Brody, Melstone, 11.65. 2, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 11.73. 3, Campbell, Tommy, Columbus, 11.80. 4, Galaz, Andres, Hardin, 11.85. 5, Dantic, Beau, Laurel, 11.95. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 12.01.

200: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 23.54. 2, Grebe, Brody, Melstone, 23.83. 3, Galaz, Andres, Hardin, 24.06. 4, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 24.20. 5, Gilpatrick, Colin, Lewistown, 24.71. 6, Branstetter, Preston, Laurel, 24.73.

400: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 55.96. 2, Meridith, Davon, Melstone, 57.50. 3, Buck Elk, Alden, Hardin, 58.42. 4, Lee, Ivan, Laurel, 58.67. 5, Lisle, Taxar, Lewistown, 1:00.32. 6, Grover, Ashton, Lewistown, 1:01.17.

800: 1, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 2:17.35. 2, Manders, Isaac, Laurel, 2:19.41. 3, Earles, Draven, Laurel, 2:19.65. 4, Takes Enemy, Alduran, Hardin, 2:23.30. 5, Daniels, Kaiden, Columbus, 2:23.92. 6, Shane, Kevin, Hardin, 2:24.69.

1600: 1, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 4:51.28. 2, Ostler, Wyatt, Laurel, 4:59.90. 3, Pretty On Top, Hank, Lodge Grass, 5:01.75. 4, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 5:03.39. 5, Steinfeldt, Lawson, Reed Point-Rapelje, 5:04.14. 6, Black Eagle, Beau, Hardin, 5:09.59.

3200: 1, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 10:56.82. 2, Pretty On Top, Hank, Lodge Grass, 11:05.43. 3, Ostler, Wyatt, Laurel, 11:07.58. 4, Wilson, Haden, Laurel, 11:13.64. 5, Steinfeldt, Lawson, Reed Point-Rapelje, 11:35.32. 6, Van-Ballegooyen, Anthony, Laurel, 11:35.62.

110 Hurdles: 1, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 15.39. 2, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 15.76. 3, Gilpatrick, Grady, Lewistown, 16.63. 4, Fester, Sawyer, Lewistown, 17.87. 5, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 18.05. 6, Renner, Emmet, Laurel, 19.06.

300 Hurdles: 1, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 42.55. 2, Gilpatrick, Grady, Lewistown, 44.14. 3, Renner, Emmet, Laurel, 44.87. 4, Redfield, Cayden, Hardin, 45.99. 5, Miller, Walker, Lewistown, 46.23. 6, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 47.64.

400 Relay: 1, Laurel ‘A’ 44.92. 2, Hardin 45.42. 3, Laurel ‘B’ 46.53. 4, Lewistown 46.64. 5, Columbus 47.06. 6, Park City 47.28.

1600 Relay: 1, Hardin ‘A’ 3:40.23. 2, Lewistown 3:52.08. 3, Columbus 3:54.72. 4, Hardin ‘B’ 3:57.21. 5, Melstone 4:00.76.

Triple Jump: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 40-05.75. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point-Rapelje, 40-00.25. 3, Wittmayer, Jaxon, Laurel, 39-08.75. 4, Sutton, Dylan, Columbus, 39-08.50. 5, Hayes, Wyatt, Absarokee, 37-11.25. 6, Popp, Seth, Park City, 37-02.25.

Discus: 1, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 146-06.50. 2, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 124-03. 3, Harrison, Mason, Lewistown, 115-01.50. 4, Boatman, Jeremy, Reed Point-Rapelje, 110-09. 5, Walker, Brady, Lewistown, 103-09.50. 6, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 102-03.5.

Javelin: 1, Hillis, Kane, Laurel, 162-04. 2, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 162-00. 3, Big Lake, Ambrose, Hardin, 143-07. 4, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 133-05. 5, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 132-06. 6, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 130-06.