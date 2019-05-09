Bulldog track teams place in eight events in Miles City

The Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Miles City for the John Polich Invite. Overall the boy’s team placed seventh and the girl’s sixth out of 16 teams participating.

In boy’s action, Hunter Bear Cloud took sixth place in the 100-meter with a time of 11.95 seconds. Bear Cloud placed second in the 400-meter running the race in 51.72 seconds, a personal record. Also in the 400-meter Paul Little Light took third place with a time of 52.43 seconds a personal best.

In the 3,200-meter Trajan Hill took fifth place with a 10:34.78, a season record.

The boys 4x100 relay team took sixth place overall. Running for Hardin were Cassady Redden, Andres Galaz, Paul Little Light and Hunter Bear Cloud.

In girls play, Hardin took two first place finishes with Marion Hugs taking it in the 800-meter with a time of 2:25.17 seconds, a personal record for Hugs. In the 3,200-meter, Libby Nedens placed first running the race in 5:39.74.

Hugs also placed sixth in the 400-meter with a 2:25.17, another personal best. In the 1,600-meter, Nedens took second place. Also placing in the 1,600 was Journey Erickson with a time of 5:45.65, a season record. Erickson also took second in the 3,200 with a season record time of 12:35.92.

The next action the Bulldog track teams will see will be at the Jockstop invite in Glendive this Friday and then it is onto the Class A divisional tournament in Belgrade on May 17.