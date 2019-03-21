Bulldog track and field teams off to a good start

The Hardin Bulldog track teams are off to a good start, even though heavy snow has hampered practice for throwing and jumping events.

“The school’s maintenance people have cleared the track, but practice areas for events such as high jump, long jump and throwing events are still under snow,” Head Coach Laura Sundheim said.

This season, the Bulldogs have more than 80 runners, jumpers and throwers participating.

According to Sundheim, about 12 state qualifiers from last year’s teams are returning this year.

Trajan Hill is the only returning state placer from last year. Hill took fourth place in the 800-meter run. Hill placed first in the 800-meter at the Eastern A divisional tournament last season.

Other returning state qualifiers for the boys are Hunter Bear Cloud and Paul Little Light who ran the 1,600-meter relay, helping to give Hardin a second place finish at the Eastern A divisional tournament.

The Ladies have two state qualifiers returning – Libby Nedens and Marion Hugs. Nedens placed third in the 3,000-meter and fourth in the 1,600-meter at divisionals, while Hugs placed fifth in the 800-meter.

Also returning for the Lady Bulldogs are Journey Erickson, Khylah Two Leggins, and Marie Five.

According to Sundheim, the bulk of the athletes out this season are underclassman.

“We have about 75 freshman, sophomores and juniors out for the teams,” she said.

The Bulldog track team will see their first action on March 28 when they travel to Laurel.