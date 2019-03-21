Bulldog tennis teams look strong going into the season

On the heels of divisional and state championships last season, the Bulldog tennis teams are looking strong, Head Coach Mike Flamm said.

“We have a solid group of kids out this year,” Flamm said, “This team is going to be different. We can’t rest on what we did last year.”

This year, Hardin has over 70 athletes out for the tennis teams, with a strong core of returning state qualifiers. Returning state qualifiers include Jonathan Noteboom, Gabe Passes, Jace Guptill, Benjamin Noteboom, Famous Left Hand, Ryan Old Crow, Katie Murdock, Makiko Reisig, Abigail Noteboom and Cailei Cummins.

Both teams have returning state placers. Jonathan Noteboom and Caleb Mason placed second in boys’ doubles, and Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock placed second in girls’ doubles.

Other returning varsity members for the girls are Deidra Don’t Mix, Jonna Lind, Macie Flamm and Rilee Green.

According to Flamm, in the Eastern A division, Hardin appears to have more athletes out for tennis than any other team at this point.

“Some teams may not be able to fill a complete varsity roster,” he said.

From a depth prospective, both Bulldog teams are in good shape.

“It is possible that there may be player that made the varsity team last year may not make it this year,” Flamm said. “Competition for those spots will be competitive.”

Members of both teams have put some time in on the courts over the off-season and it is showing, according to Flamm.

Heavy snow has impacted practice for the Bulldogs, but Hardin’s tennis teams have been lucky, as a local community member removed much of the snowfall from their courts. “Some schools still haven’t been on the courts yet because of the snow,” Flamm said. “Thanks to Flo Ramirez, who removed the snow from our courts using his own equipment.”

Hardin will see its first action April 4 when they travel to Glendive and then on to Havre the next day. The team also will be traveling to Cut Bank this year for their invite where they will will face off against teams from the western Montana.