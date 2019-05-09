Bulldog tennis teams go strong into last regular invite

This weekend the Bulldogs will travel to Lewistown for the last regular invite of the tennis season.

“I’m really happy with our teams,” Head Coach Mike Flamm said.

Last week at the Mayfair Invite in Billings, the girl’s went undefeated and the boys only lost one game to the Dillon Beavers.

Both teams, were short a few key players due to other obligations or injury, but according to Flamm they will be ready to play at the divisional meet starting on May 16.

In girl’s play, the Lady Bulldogs first met Cody, Wyo. defeating them 5-1. Due to injury Jonna Lind played in the number 1 slot in singles action. Lind took it in two sets.

“Lind ended up 3-1 overall,” said Flamm. “We challenged or number 2 and 3 players and they did just fine.”

In doubles play against Cody, the Ladies took all four matches. Number 1 players Katie Murdock/Makiko Reisig took it in two sets. The Duos of Cailei Cummins/Deidra Don’t Mix, Macie Flamm/Rilee Green and Boonsita Apichartviwat/Elizabeth Black Eagle all won.

Against Belgrade, the Ladies also won 5-1. Lind took singles in three sets and in doubles play the duos of Murdock/Reisig, Cummins/Don’t Mix, Flamm/Green and Kyndra Reichart/ Black Eagle all took it in two sets.

In play with Havre, it was another 5-1 affair. In singles action, Green won in two sets and in doubles play Murdock/Boonsita, Reisig/Lind, Reichart/Don’t Mix and Cummins/Black Eagle all won.

Against Dillon it was a bit tighter, but Hardin still won 4-2. In doubles play, it was a clean sweep for the Ladies with Murdock/Reisig, Cummins/Don’t Mix, Flamm/Green and Reichart/Black Eagle all taking it in two sets.

The Ladies last match of the weekend in was a 6-0 victory against Lewistown.

In singles play, both Lind and Boonsita took it in two sets and in doubles play Murdock/Reisig, Cummins/Don’t Mix, Flamm/Green and Reichart/Black Eagles all won.

“Murdock and Reisig are playing at a high level,” said Flamm. “They are competitive.”

In boys play, Hardin came out defeating Cody, Wyoming 5-1. In singles action, Famous Left Hand and Ben Noteboom won. In doubles play, the duos of Ryan Old Crow/Kent Swisse, Norman Dawes/Caiden Cummins and Cameron Elk Shoulder/Dominic Stevens were victorious.

Hardin took Belgrade 5-1 with Left Hand and Caleb Mason both taking it in two sets in singles play and the duos of Old Crow/Swisse,Noteboom/Miguel Lopez and Dawes/ Elk Shoulder also taking it in two sets.

The game ended in a 3-3 tie in play against Havre. Mason took it in two sets in singles play and the duos of Left Hand Elk Shoulder and Chavez/Dawes winning in doubles play.

The Boys suffered their first loss of the season against Dillon losing to them 5-1. Only the doubles pair of Chavez/ Cummins won and it went to three sets.

The last action of the day for the boys was against Lewistown with Hardin taking it 5-1.

In singles play, Left Hand took it in two sets.

“Left Hand just plays tough,” said Flamm.

In doubles action, the duos of Old Crow/Swisse, Mason/Lopez, Noteboom/Jayden Yarlott and Chevez/ Cummins all won.

This week Hardin will travel to Lewistown for their invite and the following week on to the Eastern A divisional tournament in Glendive. This tournament in a bracket style tournament and will determine who will be going to the state meet in Kalispell on May 23.