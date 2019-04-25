Bulldog tennis teams continue their perfect run at home invite

It was another perfect invite for the Hardin Bulldog tennis teams as both the boys and girls go undefeated in team play.

Hardin girls beat Billings Central 5-2, Miles City 5-2 and Glendive 6-1. In boys play, it was almost a clean sweep with Hardin beating Billings Central 7-0, Miles City 7-0 and Glendive 5-2.

In girls singles action against Billings Central, both Katie Murdock and Jonna Lind took their matches in two sets. In doubles play the duos of Deidra Don’t Mix/Cailei Cummins, Macie Flamm/ Rilee Green and Jade

Cruze/Paula Tovar all took their matches in two sets.

In boys singles play against Billings Central, Famous Left Hand, Gabe Passes, Jayden Yarlott and Kaiden Chavez all won. In doubles play the duo of Jonathan Noteboom/ Benjamin Noteboom, Ryan Old Crow/Kent Swisse and Norman Dawes/Cameron Elk Shoulder all took it in two sets.

In girls singles play against Miles City, Murdock, Lind and Boonsita Apichartviwat all won their games and in doubles play the Don’t Mix/Cummins, and Cruze/Tovar duos won.

In boys singles play against Miles City, Left Hand, Passes, Old Crow and Swisse all were victorious and in doubles play the duos of Jonathan Noteboom/Benjamin Noteboom, Chavez/Yarlott and Dawes/ Elk Shoulder won in two sets.

Against Glendive in girls singles play, Abi Noteboom, Apichartviwat and Tovar all took their games in two sets. In doubles play, Cummins/ Don’t Mix, Lind/Murdock and Cruse/Green all won their matches.

In boys singles play against Glendive Left Hand, Passes, and Yarlott won and in doubles action Noteboom/Noteboom and Old Crow/Swisse won again in two sets.

This Friday and Saturday the Bulldog tennis team will be in Glendive for the Elks Invitational.

Hardin Invite

Tuesday

Girls:

Hardin 5, Billings Central 2

Singles: Meyer, BC, def. Noteboom, Har, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; Putnam, BC, def. Murdock, Har, 6-3, 6-4; Lind, Har, def. Nelson, BC, 6-2, 6-2; Apichartviwat, Har, def. Smith, BC, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Don’t Mix/Cummins, Har, def. Morton/Souza, BC, 6-4, 6-4; Flamm/Green, Har, def. Pankratz/ Sass, BC, 6-4, 7,5; Cruse/Tovar, Har, def. Jennings/Vralsted, BC, 6-3, 6-4

Hardin 5, Miles City 2

Singles: Toennis, MC, def. Noteboom, Har, 6-4, 6-2; Murdock, Har, def. Doughty, MC, 6-4, 6-2; Lind, Har, def. Karch, MC 6-2, 7-6 (12), Apichartviwat, Har, def. Ponessa, MC, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Don’t Mix/Cummins, Har, def. Fleming/Moore, MC, 7-6

(5), 6-4; Banta/Gundlach, MC, Def. Flamm/Green, Har, 6-4, 6-2; Cruse/ Tovar, Har, def. Bulock/Gunther, MC, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Hardin 6, Glendive 1

Singles: Noteboom, Har, def. Fornall, Gle, 6-4, 6-3; Carney, Gle, def. Flamm, Har, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Apichartviwat, Har, def. Kaufman, Gle, 7-5, 6-3; Tovar, Har, def. Maher, Gle, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Cummins/Don’t Mix, Har, def. Mires/Sickler Gle, 6-4, 6-3; Lind/Murdock Har, def. Littwiler/ Marx, Gle, 6-2, 6-3; Cruse/Green Har, def. Francis/Jones, Gle, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys:

Hardin 7, Billings Central 0

Singles: Lefthand Har, def. Parkan, BC, 6-3, 6-3; Passes, Har, def. Coleman, BC, 6-3, 6-2; Yarlott, Har, def. Schreiber, BC, 6-2, 7-5; Chavez, Har, Def. Sherman (Gle), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Doubles: Noteboom/Noteboom, Har, def. Adkins/Loyning, BC 6-2, 6-3; Old Crow/Swisse Har, def. Berry/Jiang, BC 6-2, 6-2; Dawes/ Elk Shoulder, Har, def. Gaudreau/ Snyder, BC 6-3, 6-2.

Hardin 7, Miles City 0

Singles: Lefthand, Har, def. Polesky, MC, 6-7 (0), 6-4, 11-9; Passes, Har, def. Morris, MC 6-3, 6-2; Old Crow, Har, def. Smith, MC, 6-4, 6-2; Swisse, Har, def. Evins, MC 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Noteboom/Noteboom Har, def Mitchell/Ramirez MC, 6-2, 6-3; Chavez/Yarlott Har, def. Tvedt/ Watts, MC 6-3, 6-2; Dawes/Elk Shoulder, Har, def. Leischner/Nelson, MC 6-3, 6-2.

Hardin 5, Glendive 2

Singles: Lefthand, Har, def. Carney, Gle 6-3, 7-5; Passes, Har, def. Staiger, Gle, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5; Yarlott, Har, def. Hajek, Gle, 6-2, 6-4; Jacobsen, Gle, def. Chavez, Har. 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Noteboom/Noteboom, Har, def. Hellman/Lighter, Gle, 6-2, 6-2; Old Crow/Swisse Har, def. Reinhart/Scarpholt, Gle, 6-2, 6-4; Crockett/Gentry, Gle, def. Dawes/ Elk Shoulder, Har, 6-3, 6-4.