Bulldog swimmers travel to Great Falls for the Stacey Frey Memorial meet

The Stacey Frey meet in Great Falls was tricky to plan, according to Head Coach Eric Hartl.

“We were only allowed to have four swimmers in each individual event, except the 50 and 100 freestyle events, in which we were allowed eight,” he wrote. “This caused us to have to place some swimmers in events they may not have been the most comfortable in swimming, but they really responded well. They are always up to the challenge.”

Both teams placed two in the top seven.

For the girls, Andrea Three Irons took seventh place in the 200-yard freestyle and Kailee Roan placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.

“On the girls’ side, we had many good swims,” Hartl wrote. “They continue to show their versatility with all of the events. They are a deeper squad, which allows us to place more swimmers in more of the events.”

In boys’, action, Caven Herrera placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and Dominic Stevens took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

About the boys, Hartl wrote, they “have a lot of inexperience, but are really starting to come along as we get later in the season. We are starting to move the boys around and get them to swim in some different events so that come state time, we are able to place them in those different events.”

The Bulldogs will be traveling to Butte for their meet on Saturday.

2019 Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational

Women Open 200 Medley

1, A ‘BOZ’ 2:00.20. 2, A ‘CHS’ 2:03.43. 3, A ‘HHS’ 2:06.13. 4, B ‘BOZ’ 2:10.84. 5, A ‘CMR’, 2:13.21. 6, A ‘BHS’ 2:14.79. 7, A ‘HAR’ 2:15.83. 8, A ‘GFH’ , 2:15.85. 9, B ‘CMR’, 2:19.32. 10, B ‘HAR’ 2:21.55. 11, B ‘HAV’ 2:29.71. 12, B ‘GFH’

Men Open 200 Medley Relay

1, A ‘HHS’ 1:43.57. 2, A ‘BOZ’ 1:46.31. 3, A ‘GFH, 1:49.40. 4, A ‘CMR’, 1:49.48. 5, B ‘BOZ’ 1:53.13. 6, A ‘HAV’ 1:55.95. 7, B ‘CMR’, 1:56.07. 8, B ‘HHS’ 1:56.33. 9, A ‘CHS’ 1:56.62. 10, A ‘BHS’ 1:58.31. 11, A ‘HAR’ 1:59.13.

Women Open 200 Free

1, Annika Mittelsteadt, BOZ, 2:04.40Y. 2, Kate Sheafor, CHS, 2:09.35Y. 3, Jess Byrne, CMR, 2:12.04Y. 4, Anna Trudnowski, BHS, 2:16.03Y. 5, Emily Lamere, GFH, 2:20.06Y. 6, Lauren Bodine, BCH, 2:21.11Y. 7, Andrea Three Irons, HAR, 2:21.17Y.

Men Open 200 Free

1, Christion Goetsch, HHS, 1:54.88Y. 2, Jaxon Gronning, CMR, 1:57.71Y. 3, William Evans, GFH, 1:58.97Y. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, CMR, 1:59.00Y. 5, Pete Anderson, GFH, 1:59.75Y. 6, Joe Wadhams, CHS, 2:01.36Y. 7, Kyle Carroll, CMR.

Women Open 200 IM

1, Sierra Monastiere, BOZ, 2:22.03Y. 2, Maija Geier, CHS, 2:23.56Y. 3, Darlene Westie, CMR, 2:28.85Y. 4, Cami Yovich, BOZ, 2:30.57Y. 5, Cassie Williams, CHS, 2:33.78Y. 6, Claire Earl, GFH, 2:36.97Y. 7, Ella Shropshire, CHS, 2:41.06Y.

Men Open 200 IM

1, Parker Keller, HHS, 2:03.11Y. 2, Andrew Houston, CMR, 2:10.49Y. 3, Zachary Johnson, BHS, 2:11.82Y. 4, Quade Oser, HHS, 2:12.31Y. 5, Joseph Guter, GFH, 2:14.90Y. 6, Aeden DeGraw, BOZ, 2:16.75Y. 7, Jack Moser, BOZ, 2:17.44Y.

Women Open 50 Free

1, Ava Pachek, GFH, 26.93Y. 2, Cassie Williams, CHS, 27.15Y. 3, Sara Guillen, BOZ, 27.33Y. 4, Emma Krattiger, HHS, 27.36Y. 5, Gabrielle Stull, CMR, 28.44Y. 6, Kailee Roan, HAR, 28.58Y. 7, Lizzy Jaraczeski, CMR, 28.76Y.

Men Open 50 Free

1, Ben Huotari, CMR, 22.88Y. 2, Sergio Tamayo, HAV, 23.21Y. 3, Isaac Woldtvedt, GFH, 23.37Y. 4, Jesse Mace, HHS, 23.43Y. 5, Ben Woldtvedt, GFH, 24.32Y. 6, Maxwell Holdsworth, BHS, 24.37Y. 7, David Geisen, CMR, 24.53Y.

Women Open 100 Fly

1, Franny Redpath, HHS, 1:03.84Y. 2, Erin McKinney, BOZ, 1:05.24Y. 3, Kieran Morton, BOZ, 1:06.58Y. 4, Darlene Westie, CMR, 1:09.13Y. 5, Tessa Sobek, BOZ, 1:10.27Y. 6, Kobi Burchard, HAV, 1:11.55Y. 7, Megan Miller, HAV, 1:13.18Y.

Women Open 100 Free

1, Erin McKinney, BOZ, 56.27Y. 2, Annika Lawrence, BOZ, 57.90Y. 3, Ava Pachek, GFH, 58.30Y. 4, Leah Baranek, CHS, 58.80Y. 5, Jess Byrne, CMR, 1:00.29Y. 6, Isabelle Earl, GFH, 1:03.61Y. 7, Gabrielle Stull, CMR, 1:04.05Y.

Men Open 100 Free

1, Ben Huotari, CMR, 50.10Y. 2, Christion Goetsch, HHS, 52.08Y. 3, Michael Handelin, BOZ, 53.30Y. 4, Joe Wadhams, CHS, 54.05Y. 5, Adonai Gray, CMR, 54.15Y. 6, Alex Barker, CHS, 54.20Y. 7, Isaac Woldtvedt, GFH, 54.21Y.

Men Open 500 Free

1, Rob Wagner, HHS, 4:51.44Y. 2, Sergio Tamayo, HAV, 5:11.44Y. 3, John Shaw, CMR, 5:20.30Y. 4, Pete Anderson, GFH, 5:25.32Y. 5, Carlin Onstad, CHS, 5:28.84Y. 6, Alex Houston, CMR, 5:31.99Y. 7, Kyle Carroll, CMR, 5:38.91Y.

Women Open 200 Free Relay

1, A ‘BOZ’ 1:49.68. 2, A ‘CMR’, 1:53.19. 3, A ‘GFH’, 1:54.78. 4, B ‘BOZ’ 1:54.98. 5, A ‘BHS’ 1:55.47. 6, A ‘BCH’ 1:58.43. 7, A ‘HAR’ 1:59.07.

Men Open 200 Free

Relay

1, A ‘GFH’, 1:36.59. 2, A ‘CMr’, 1:36.75. 3, A ‘BOZ’ 1:38.55. 4, A ‘HHS’ 1:39.59. 5, A ‘CHS’ 1:40.02. 6, A ‘BHS’ 1:42.05. 7, B ‘CMR’, 1:47.31. 8, B ‘BOZ’ 1:48.22. 9, A ‘HAV’ 1:48.50. 10, A ‘BCH’, 1:49.61. 11, B ‘GFH’, 1:49.83. 12, B ‘BCH’ 2:02.10. 13, A ‘HAR’ 2:03.50.

Women Open 100 Back

1, Sierra Monastiere, BOZ, 1:01.89Y. 2, Maija Geier, CHS, 1:02.27Y. 3, Annika Lawrence, BOZ, 1:05.44Y. 4, Tessa Sobek, BOZ, 1:09.07Y. 5, Megan Miller, HAV, 1:12.32Y. 6, Helena Hansen, BOZ, 1:12.74Y. 7, Marley Taylor, GFH, 1:14.42Y.

Men Open 100 Back

1, Michael Handelin, BOZ, 59.51Y. 2, Carson Huckert, BOZ, 59.90Y. 3, Jaxon Gronning, CMR, 1:00.05Y. 4, Nick Houston, CMR, 1:00.87Y. 5, Carlin Onstad, CHS, 1:01.33Y. 6, Caven Herrera, HAR, 1:02.10Y.

Women Open 100 Breast

1, Cami Yovich, BOZ, 1:15.71Y. 2, Kieran Morton, BOZ, 1:16.79Y. 3, Claire Earl, GFH, 1:18.01Y. 4, Lizzy Jaraczeski, CMR, 1:18.48Y. 5, Helena Hansen, BOZ, 1:19.82Y. 6, Leah Baranek, CHS, 1:19.83Y. 7, Kobi Burchard, HAV, 1:20.51Y.

Men Open 100 Breast

1, Parker Keller, HHS, 59.42Y. 2, Brodey Gray, BOZ, 1:03.98Y. 3, Quade Oser, HHS, 1:06.20Y. 4, Dominic Stevens, HAR, 1:06.75Y. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, CMR, 1:08.68Y. 6, Ben Vince, HHS, 1:12.05Y. 7, Caleb Scala, BOZ, 1:15.34Y.

Women Open 400 Free

1, A ‘CHS’ 3:54.42. 2, A ‘BOZ’ 3:54.52. 3, A ‘GFH’

, 4:11.81. 4, A ‘CMR’, 4:17.49. 5, A ‘HHS’ 4:20.73. 6, A ‘BCH’, 4:27.80. 7, A ‘HAR’ 4:28.91.

Men Open 400 Free

1, A ‘HHS’ 3:23.20. 2, A ‘CMR’, 3:28.77. 3, A ‘BOZ’ 3:29.77. 4, A ‘GFH’, 3:39.65. 5, B ‘CMR’, 3:43.54. 6, B ‘HAV’ 3:48.98. 7, A ‘HAR’ 3:49.17.