Bulldog runners place six in top 15 at Lewistown Invite

It was another good week for the Bulldog crosscountry teams with the girls placing second and the boys taking third. The girls placed only four points behind AA Billings Skyview, and if Khylah Two Leggins had ran, the Ladies would have finished first.

The boys finished behind Skyview and Class A rival Lewistown with a score of 87.

“We need to continue to work on our pack times,” said Head Coach Cindy Farmer. “We have to keep our number four, five and six runners closing the pack times.”

For the Ladies, Libby Nedens was first across the finish line and second overall with a time of 20:27. Marion Hugs placed sixth overall and second for the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 21:25.

Third in and seventh overall was Journey Erickson who ran the course in 21:39. Ivery Fritzler came in fourth for Hardin and 15th overall with 22:48. Fifth in was Azalea Torralba with 23:29, 20th overall. Sixth across the finish line was Hannah Mark. She was followed by Charlie Bellrock with 24:35. The Ladies had five runners in the top 20.

In boys’ action, Trajan Hill crossed the finish line fifth overall and first for Hardin with a 17:41. Next in for Hardin was Jaxon Mc-Cormick, who ran the race in 18:10, and placed 11th overall.

Beau Black Eagle placed third for Hardin and 17th overall with an 18:32. Fourth in was Keyshawn Rogers with 18:50, and fifth to cross the finish line was Clement Not Afraid, who ran the course in 19:03. Sixth and seventh in were Taylan Alden and Trae Hugs with 19:06 and 19:11.

In JV action, both the Bulldog girls’ and boys’ teams placed first, the girls with a score of 24 and the boys 17. The boys were just two points from a perfect score.

The JV girls’ team had 11 runners in the top 20, and the boys had 13 in the top 25.

Chayanna Wilson placed first for the girls and Kevin Shane was first for the boys.

This weekend will be a big one for the Bulldog crosscountry teams as they travel to Boise, Idaho for the Bob Firman Invitational. They will be running in Division II and competing with runners from nine states across the west. More than 140 teams and 4,000 runners will be participating.

“We will be running against the best,” Farmer said. “We will compete and see where we fit in. It’s only going to make us better.”