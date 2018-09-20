Bulldog football team 0-4 after losing to Billings Central

It has been a tough year so far for the Hardin Bulldog football team as they go 0-4 on the season.

At home Friday night, Hardin lost to Billings Central 43-8, with Billings scoring 36 of those points in the first half. The Bulldogs are a young team and injuries have plagued them.

“We are banged up a bit,” said Head Coach Jake Lynch. “We have five starters out and are playing a lot of freshman on the front line.”

The Bulldogs also are making improvements in the error department.

“We are making fewer of the little mental errors,” said Lynch. “We are continuing to cut those down. We just need more time and more games.”

It was a rough start for Hardin with the number two state ranked Central holding Hardin to just two first half first downs. With less than two minutes off the clock, Central struck, giving them a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, Central was on the board again, giving the Rams a 14-0 lead. With 2:30 left on the clock in the first quarter, Central put another six on taking a 20-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs forced Central into a punting situation, making the Bulldogs take over at about the three-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, Quarterback Conner Schwend was caught in the end zone, giving Billing’s a safety and a 22-0 lead. With just under five minutes in the second quarter, Central was back on the board, taking a 29-0 lead. Central went on to score one more time, ending the first half with a 36-0 lead.

Hardin’s only score came early in the third on a Schwend run and, with a two-point attack, put eight on the board. The Bulldogs were able to hold Central to just seven points in the second half, ending the game.

Defensively, Ty Greenfield had 10 tackles, Laramie Haug seven tackles, Jace Guptill six tackles and one interception, Miguel Lopez had six tackles and Andrew House had five tackles and one fumble recovery. Friday, Hardin will travel to Miles City to meet the Cowboys.

Hardin 0 0 8 0 - 8

Billings Central 20 16 7 0 - 43