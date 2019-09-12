Bulldog cross country sweeps home meet

Article Image Alt Text

The Bulldog cross country swept the competition in their second meet of the season at the infamous Gas Cap Hill in Crow Agency last weekend. All of Hardin’s varisty and junior varisty teams took first place at the home meet. Long standing Coach Cindy Farmer was overall pleased with all teams performance. “They ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Upcoming Events

more