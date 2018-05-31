Bulldog boys take state tennis championship, girls place second

It just continued to roll for the Hardin Bulldog tennis teams after both the boys and girls brought home divisional trophies the week before, followed by wood from the Class A state meet. The boys took first with Corvallis and Whitefish in a three-way tie and the girls brought home second place just seven points behind Polson.

For the boys, this is their first ever state championship.

“Our kids did great,” Head Coach Mike Flamm said. “They just kept fighting.”

While neither team took first place in singles or doubles, the strength of the entire team kept them in play for a trophy all the way to the end.

For the boys, it was the duo of Jonathan Noteboom and Caleb Mason that made it to the finals. They lost to Trey Murphy and Kennedy McKay of Havre 6-4, 6-2.

On their way to the championship game, Noteboom/Mason defeated Northwestern A’s No. 4 duo 6-1, 6-2. In the quarterfinals Noteboom/Mason found themselves in a real dogfight with Mark Southam/ Luke Peterson of Dillon. It went to three sets 7-6(8-6), 5-7, 7-6(7-2).

“Jonathan Noteboom, I can’t say enough,” said Flamm. “He is one of the best tennis players in Class A in the state.”

According to Flamm, Noteboom was not playing with his normal doubles partner.

“I paired him up with sophomore Caleb Mason,” Flamm said.

Against Dillon, Flamm said, “Mason was nervous. Dillon was beating us. Then Noteboom took over.”

It was a tough match, but Noteboom and Mason pulled out the victory.

In the semifinals against Butte Central, Flamm said, “Mason played so well.”

“I thought I may have thrown it away (the state championship) pairing Noteboom and Mason,” he said. “I give those kids so much credit.”

For the girls, it was the duo of Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock that took it to the championship round. They took Central A’s No. 4 in two sets 6-0, 6-1, Northwest A’s Libby 6-2, 6-6(7-2) in the quarterfinals and Centrals A No. 1 from Livingston 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before losing to Belgrade 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

“At the beginning of the year, I would have never expected the girls to finish second in the state,” Flamm said. “I’m so proud of them.”

State A tennis Saturday at Polson and Ronan Final results

BOYS

Team scores: Hardin 20, Corvallis 20, Whitefish 20, Havre 18, Dillon 18, Butte Central 15, Polson 7, Livingston 6, Billings Central 2, Hamilton 2, Columbia Falls 1, Ronan 1, Lewistown 1.

Singles

Championship: Brad Rakich, Dillon, def. Brandon Bule, Whitefish, 6-3, 7-5

Third place: Marius Godard, Corvallis, def. Manuel Gonzalez, Butte Central 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Championship: Trey Murphy/ Kennedy McKay, Havre, def. Caleb Mason/Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, 6-4, 6-2

Third place: Caleb Wanken/ Gabe De Leo, Corvallis, def. Cameron Johnson/Guido Ossello, Butte Central, 6-3, 6-0

GIRLS

Team scores: Polson 24, Hardin 17, Belgrade 17, Corvallis 14, Livingston 12, Whitefish 12, Libby 12, Billings Central 10, Dillon 5, Stevensville 4, Hamilton 2, Havre 2, Glendive 1.

Singles

Championship: Shea McGuinness, Polson, def. Olivia Fehr, Corvallis 6-4, 6-3

Third place: Isabelle Martineau, Libby, def. Emma Putnam, Billings Central, 6-2, 7-6 (13-11)

Doubles

Championship: Brooke Gilbertson/Lily Reddick, Belgrade, def. Makiko Reisig/Kate Murdock, Hardin, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Third place: Aubrey Hanks/Olivia Potthoff, Whitefish, def. Kyler Lundeen/Berkley Ellis, Polson, 6-0, 6-0