Bulldog boys place third at BPS Invitational swim meet

The Hardin Bulldog swim team took to the pool in Billings Saturday for the BPS Invite. The boys’ team defeated Billings Central and three double A schools, taking home a third place finish.

According to Coach Eric Hartl, 44 students are out for the swim team this year.

“That is fantastic,” he said. “It’s the most swimmers we’ve had out in a while.”

In swimming, the top six competitors per event add scoring points.

In boys’ action, Jayden Yarlott placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.44. In the 50-yard freestyle Caven Herrera placed sixth overall with a time of 25.70. Dominic Stevens took second place in two events. He swam the 100-yard butterfly in 58.29 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.66.

In the relay events, the boys’ Herrera, Dalton Nedens, Stevens and Miguel Lopez placed fifth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:59.95.

In the 20-yard freestyle relay the combination of Herrera, Lopez, Stevens and Josh Whiteman took second place with a time of 1:44.39.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Yarlott, Nedens, Traylee Limy and Whiteman placed fifth, swimming the race in 4:38.50.

In team scoring, the girls placed sixth overall with Andrea Three Irons taking sixth place in the 200-yard medley relay. Three Irons also placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:23.75.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Mya Walks Over Ice placed fifth with a time of 1:08.29.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Hardin placed fifth with Angeleena Lind, Mia Ralston, Cora Wood and Three Irons swimming the event in 1:57.92.

The Ladies again took fifth place in the 400-yard freestyle behind the swimming of Kailee Roan, Maren Holds The Enemy, Celea Poitra and Macie Flamm. They swam the race in 4:53.27.

According to Hartl, the team has a lot of new and young talent and are improving every week.

Saturday, the swimmers will be at home hosting the Hardin Invite. Action starts at 11 a.m.

Billings Invitational (Saturday)

Boys team scores: Bozeman 127, Billings West 64, Hardin 32, Billings Central 31, Billings Skyview 28, Billings Senior 19

Girls team scores: Bozeman 114, Billings Senior 63, Billings Central 56, Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 22, Hardin 13