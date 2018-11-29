Bulldog boys' basketball team looking to repeat state title

Coming off a championship season and into a new season sometimes can be difficult, but according to Head Coach Andrew Roundface, the potential for a repeat is good.

Hardin is returning three of its starters from last year’s team: juniors Famous Left Hand, Trae Hugs and Cayden Redfield.

“Everything is looking good,” Roundface said. “It seems like we never lost a step from last year.”

So far, Roundface has selected nine of his varsity players and has three remaining spots to fill.

With state experience and many solid returning players, the Bulldogs look forward to the level of competition that the new Super Eastern A conference provides.

The core of the Bulldogs, both defensively and offensively, are Left Hand, Redfield, Hugs and Andrew House. Roundface also pointed out Gabe Passes and Norman Dawes: “These two earned their way up over the summer.”

Hardin will see its first action in an away game against Belgrade on Nov. 30 and will play at home on Dec. 7 against Livingston.

One of the changes this year is what is referred to as a stacked setup. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams will be playing back-to-back games on the same night.

On Dec. 14, the stack will be increased by one when the Bulldog wrestling team competes between the boys’ and girls’ basketball team in home action against Miles City.

Roundface said, “This setup is good for our teams and the fans. Our fans can really jack our teams up.”