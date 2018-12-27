Bulldog basketball shuts down Laurel, Sidney leading into Christmas break

The winning streak continues for Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team following victories against both the Laurel Locomotives on Friday and the Sidney Eagles on Saturday.

Both games were scheduled to take place only 22 hours apart and had similar results, with the Bulldogs ahead of the competition for both games, never once allowing the opposing teams to take the lead.

Top shooters for the Bulldogs against the Locomotives were Famous Left Hand with 18 points, Andrew House 12 and Trae Hugs 10 for 40 total. The Bulldogs finished that game with a final score of 62-29.

The Sidney Eagles also traveled to the Bulldogs’ den, where they put up more of a fight by not allowing the Hardin to double their score, if only by a little. The final score was 83-46.

Left Hand once again was the top point-getter for the Bulldogs with 28, followed by Hugs with 17, House with 15 and Cayden Redfield with 12.

After Christmas break, the Bulldogs will face the Billings Central Rams at Metra-Park starting 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019. Last season, the Rams were the only team to claim a victory against the Bulldogs after a double-overtime match in February.