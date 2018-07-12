Bringing back the powwow

This year’s Valley of the Chiefs Fourth of July Celebration concluded Monday in Lodge Grass amid activities including Indian relays, arrow throwing, a basketball tournament, a chili and frybread cook-off, and a powwow.

Travis Reed Sr., who organized the powwow, said his event has “taken off” over the past two years of 2017 and ’18, and the celebration itself has continued to add more events to its repertoire.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on with this powwow. We don’t just bring a drum, and we don’t just call in dancers and dance like regular powwows,” Reed said. “We have a drum carrier and a drumstick carrier, and we make sure those people are there. Once [the lead drummer] hits the drum, that’s when we start our powwow.”

According to Reed, the powwow had died down in the past years almost to the point of non-existence. He put many of his skills to work in past years trying to revitalize the powwow scene for Lodge Grass. He organized a few community members together and showed them his plans for the future.

According to Reed, he learned much of the organizational aspects of the events from his grandfather, Sonny Blackeagle, who assisted in older powwows. Reed says “as a young boy, I would help out on cutting grass, putting up teepees and helping out with their functions…so as I was growing up, I was right in there with them.” Reed also was in charge of the New Year’s powwow, which took place in the final days of December 2017.

The Valley of the Chiefs powwow is an all-Crow style event showcasing traditional tribal dress and culture.

Reed hopes that this powwow will continue to grow over the coming years and that, next year, it will be even bigger.

Each day, the powwow began with a grand entry. This involves several drum groups and multiple dancers from around the reservation, including several members of Crow tribal royalty. Dancers competed in contest categories such as Golden Age, Men’s and Women’s Crow Style, and the Teen events. Based on their skills, winners were awarded with cash prizes.

To organize the powwow, Reed partnered with several local businesses including Lodge Grass IGA, Chalk Butte Tire Service, Custer Battlefield Trading Post, Yellowstone Pawn & Trade, and The Center Pole. A fireworks display for the celebration was sponsored by Crow media liaison Jared Stewart, Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid and the Nemont communications service.