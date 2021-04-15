The boys of summer

Photo by Luella N. Brien

Baseball may be considered America's past time, but the real boys of summer are out on U.S. Highway 313 south of Hardin working on the first major road construction project in the area. The Hardin-South project is focused on improving the highway and Williams Coulee Bridge by addressing wear and tear from seasonal loads and improving safety for all users, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Over the next few weeks, travelers can expect detours around the bridge, as well as continued irrigation work along the roadway. Watch for work zone signage, work crews, trucks entering, flaggers, large equipment and periodic 15-minute delays.