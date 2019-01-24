Boys’ basketball scores in the 70 range for victories in Miles City, Glendive

Seventy was the lucky number for Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team last week as both of its final scores against opponents Miles City and Glendive ended up in the 70s.

In the team’s first game on Friday, the Bulldogs faced off against the Miles City Cowboys. There Hardin post guard Trae Hugs and shooting guard Famous Left Hand contributed their point games to the proceedings with 24 and 23 respectively.

Despite Miles City’s home court advantage, Hardin won 74-53.

The following day, Hardin claimed a second win against Glendive’s Red Devils, 74-33. Each period, the Bulldogs scored about 10 points more than Glendive.

Left Hand easily shot the most for the game with 28 points, followed by Hugs with 11 and Cayden Redfield with 10.

Left Hand also took the most of his team’s 23 steals with six, followed by shooting guard Kidd Little Light at four. House gained the most of 31 rebounds for the team at six, followed by Left Hand with five, and post guard Keyshawn Rogers and Little Light with four.

Head Coach Andrew Roundface could not be reached for comment at press time.

Hardin will be playing the Laurel Locomotives in an away game starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, then they will face Sidney on Saturday in an away game at 5:30 p.m.

