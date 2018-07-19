Bouyer, Cannon selected for East-West Cheer Squad

Two Hardin cheerleaders have been selected to cheer at the Montana East-West Shrine Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 at the Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. Senior cheerleaders are Raeanna Bouyer and Hailey Cannon.

They were selected to cheer for this event, according to its organizers, because they have been responsible, hardworking, honest citizens and because of their inspiration to others as cheerleaders at Hardin High School.

The East-West Shrine game is a major fundraiser for the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington. The Shrine Children’s Hospital provides medical care to children 18 years and younger absolutely free of charge. Shrine hospitals specialize in spinal cord injury/defects, burn trauma, orthopedics, and cleft lip and palate defects.

At the game, the girls will be given a chance to show their cheerleading abilities, cheer with the best cheerleaders from all over the state of Montana, inspire others with their enthusiasm for cheerleading and to help children all over the Northwest United Sates receive free medical care.

The East-West Cheer Squad participates in many activities over the three days the girls will be in Great Falls. Some of those activities include practice for the game, taking professional pictures, making appearances to promote the game, attending a banquet with the players and families, holding a kids’ camp, participating in a parade and, of course, cheering for the game.

The girls appreciate all the community members who have supported their fundraising activities and for supporting them as Hardin Bulldog cheerleaders.