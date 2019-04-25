Both Bulldog Track teams place fifth at Sidney Invite

The Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Sidney on Thursday and both the boys’ and girls’ team placed fifth at the invite.

In boy’s action in the 100-meter, Hunter Bear Cloud took fourth place with a personal best time of 11.43 seconds. Bear Cloud also placed third in the 200-meter and fourth in the triple jump.

In the 200-meter Paul Little light took second place and in the 800-meter Clement Not Afraid placed sixth.

In the 3,200-meter Trajan Hill took second place and in the 300-meter hurdles Cayden Redfield ran to a fourth place finish. In the Javelin throw Ambrose Big Lake took sixth place.

In the 4x100 meter relay the Bulldog boys placed third. The race was ran by Cassady Redden, Andres Galaz, Paul Little Light and Hunter Bear Cloud.

In the 4x400 relay Hardin placed first behind the running of Galaz, Hill, Little Light and Bear Cloud.

For the girls in the 100-meter Matayah Yellow Mule ran the race in 13.26 seconds, a personal best. Yellowmule also placed third in the 200-meter and a second in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 34-04.

In the 800-meter Marion Hugs ran to a third place finish and in the 1,600-meter the Lady Bulldogs placed three. Hugs in third, Libber Nedens in fifth and Journey Erickson at sixth. In the 3,200-meter Nedens took first place with a time of 12:43.42.

The Bulldog track teams will be traveling to Glendive Saturday for their invite.

Boys’ results: 100-Meters Varsity - Finals

4. Hunter Bear Cloud; 11.43 PR

200-Meters Varsity - Finals x

3. Hunter Bear Cloud; 23.48

4. Paul Little Light, 23.87a PR

800-Meters Varsity - Finals

6. Clement Not Afraid; 2:18.09

3200 -Meters Varsity - Finals

2. Trajan Hill; 10:40.86a

300-Meter Hurdles - 36”

4. Cayden Redfield; 44.88

4x100 Relay Varsity

3. Cassady Redden, Andres Galaz, Paul Little Light, Hunter Bear Cloud; 46.30

4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x

1. Andres Galaz, Trajan Hill, Paul Little Light, Hunter Bear Cloud; 3:32.55

Javelin - 800g Varsity -

6. Ambrose Big Lake; 143-11

Triple Jump Varsity

4.Hunter Bear Cloud 40-11.00 PR

Girls’ results: 100 Meters Varsity - Finals x

5. Matayah Yellowmule; 13.26 PR

200 Meters Varsity - Finals x

3. Matayah Yellowmule; 27.81a

800 Meters Varsity - Finals x

3. Marion Hugs; 2:33.30a

1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x

4. Marion Hugs; 6:05.35a

5. Libby Nedens; 6:06.91a

6. Journey Erickson; 6:07.29a

3200 Meters Varsity

1. Libby Nedens; 12:43.42

High Jump Varsity - Finals x

4. Matayah Yellowmule; 4-10.00

Triple Jump Varsity -

2. Matayah Yellowmule; 34-04.00 PR