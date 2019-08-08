Bonnie Ann Vandersloot, 86 of Hardin, Montana, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at Big Horn Senior Living.

Bonnie was born on July 30, 1933 in Crow Agency to Evangeline Cooper.

She grew up in the St. Xavier and Hardin areas and spent her early school years attending the St. Xavier Catholic Boarding School and later attended school in Hardin.

Bonnie had very fond memories growing up on Soap Creek and the Iron Springs Ranch in Sarpy. She shared many stories of her Aunts’ Laura and Sadie taking care of her when she was younger.

She married Lawrence Vandersloot on August 27, 1951. Lawrence told mom he was going to take care of her and she would always have a place to call home since mom never had one growing up. They lived in the same home for over sixty years.

Bonnie worked as a waitress for a number of cafes and restaurants in the Hardin area. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She worked side by side with Lawrence in their two businesses, Lawrence’s Conoco and L&B Store, for over 30 years where they fostered many friendships.

Bonnie was truly an outdoor person who loved camping, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, and was always ready for a new adventure. She always said to her family members, “I want to go, too.”

Bonnie loved her crafts and was an excellent cook who had a way of making everything taste good. She loved her animals and always had a dog by her side.

Bonnie had many friends who were a constant part of her life right up to the end. The door was always open for anyone to visit. Everyone could tell how much she cared by her calming voice and listening ear. She saw the good in everyone and always encouraged you to forgive and forget.

Bonnie and Lawrence’s union brought five children, Lonnie (Bonnie), Timothy (died 1961), Calvin (Alisa), Paul (Linda) and Teresa (Terry) Wegner; grandchildren, Lonnie Jr., Jerome, Brad (Karla), Chris (Jen), Nic (Katie), Elena, Matt (Christy), Steven (Jill), Jeremie (Bre), Justin, Jessica (Eric) Grice; 19 great-grandchildren; and two greatgreat grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother Evangeline Cooper; sisters, Grace (Tootie) Lessard and Rena Berg; son, Timothy; grandson, Timothy; great-grandsons, Micah and Dean; and husband, Lawrence, to whom she was married 64 years.

Bonnie’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Big Horn Senior Living for their loving care. Many of you were very special to Bonnie.

Services were held at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin on August 7. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary handled the arrangements.