Bonding over hoops

Eight Native American basketball teams took turns charging down the court in match-ups against each other last Thursday through Saturday at the Billings MetraPark during the fifth annual All-American Indian Shootout. Two new boys’ and girls’ teams arrived this year from North Dakota; one group, in particular, has a strong connection with Big Horn County’s Crow Tribe.

The Mandaree Warriors traveled to the tournament from the Fort Berthold Reservation in McKenzie County, North Dakota, home to the Three Affiliated Tribes comprising of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara nations. Their town’s title of Mandaree – suggested in the 1950s by Catholic missionary Father Reinhard Kauffman – is pieced together using syllables from the tribes’ three names (Ree is another word for the Arikara).

Mandaree, with a population of about 600, is known as the primary location for both the Mandan and Hidatsa tribes. From the Hidatsa, as stated in oral tradition, came the Crow.

“They visited each other for hundreds and hundreds of years, up until the reservation period,” said Ken Woody, chief of interpretation at the Little Bighorn Battlefield. “Now, they don’t visit like they used to.”

Hearing the Mandaree basketball teams came to the Shootout, Woody said, was “awesome.”

In 2013, the Shootout was organized first by the Crow Tribe’s Executive Branch, then taken over by the All-American Youth Organization in 2017. Board member Larry Blacksmith, who is Crow, said that over the years the event also has brought together tribes across Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Traditional enemies of the Crow from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation have long put aside centuriesold differences at the Shootout in favor of run-and-gun basketball. Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby, for example, has competed in the event since its inception.

“I’m actually enrolled Crow, but I’m trying to lead the Northern Cheyenne right now to the state tournament,” said Cameron McCormick, going into his first year as head basketball coach for Busby’s Lady Eagles. “It’s so much of a blessing because my ancestors – Crows and Cheyenne – were enemies. But today, it doesn’t have to be that way. I’m not enrolled Northern Cheyenne, but everything I’m doing is for the Northern Cheyenne people.”

Accompanying the Mandaree teams was a second Fort Berthold group – also named the Warriors – from a town of about 340 called White Shield, North Dakota.

The Arikara people are centered in White Shield, and though they don’t have an ancestral connection to the Crow, scouts from both tribes guided Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer on his way to the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn. White Shield itself is named after an Arikara chief and one of Custer’s scouts.

Donovan Abbey, who has served as head coach of the Mandaree boys for the past five years, said it was his team’s first time going up against those of Big Horn County. As he spoke about the aspects he enjoyed from the tournament and how it helped his players develop basketball skills, Abbey noted similarities between the Crow and Hidatsa languages.

“It’s nice to hear everyone who runs this tournament still speaking their Crow language,” he said. “We still have ours, but there are more fluent speakers here than there are back home.”

Some of the “old-timers” from the Crow and Hidatsa, Blacksmith said, can speak their native languages and “understand each other pretty well.”

The first split between what would become the Hidatsa and Crow, according to a timeline written by Little Big Horn College, occurred around 1450. Before they divided, the Crows’ ancestral tribe and that of the Hidatsa were living near the upper Great Lakes of Canada and the United States, known then as the “Land of Forests and many lakes.” No Intestines led the Mountain Crow, while Red Scout led the Hidatsa. Both fasted at Holy Lake – present day Devils Lake, North Dakota – the timeline states, and received visions.

In a book entitled Crow Country: Montana’s Crow Tribe of Indians, published in 2000 by the Northern Rockies Publishing Company, Rick and Susie Graetz wrote that “Crow oral tradition links the origin of the tribe to a separation from a parent group.”

“No Intestines received a vision that told him to seek the seeds of Sacred Tobacco, Ihchichiaee. Once locating this tobacco, he and his followers would be in the center of the world – the best place for his people,” the book states. “Red Scout, on the other hand, received a vision instructing him to settle with his people on the bluffs above the rivers, and to plant corn on the flood plains below.”

The next split was between the Hidatsa and what would become the River Crow, the timeline states, following a quarrel in roughly 1600 over the distribution of a drowned buffalo. As stated, the wife of the River Crow “leader Bad Heart Bear felt that she had not received enough of the tripe.” Thus, oral tradition states, the Hidatsa gave the Crow the name Gixáa-iccá, or “Those Who Pout Over Tripe.”

Though separated by circumstance and allegedly bison stomach, the Shootout is helping to bring the Hidatsa – and other tribes – together to pursue a common athletic interest. And, according to the coaches, continuing to participate in the event will give them the opportunity to build their teams’ strengths and grind down their weaknesses.

“If they’d have us back, we’d love to come back,” Abbey said. “The officials have been great, the teams have been great…it would only make us a better team to come back here.”

All-American Indian Shootout results:

Boys:

Lodge Grass JV vs. Hardin JV: 36-81; Plenty Coups vs. Northern Cheyenne: 91-42; White Shield vs. Lame Deer: 79-50; Mandaree vs. St. Labre: 63-60; Northern Cheyenne vs. Lodge Grass: 41-84; Lame Deer vs. Hardin JV: 70-72; St. Labre vs. White Shield: 49-78; Plenty Coups vs. Mandaree: 60-75

Girls:

Lodge Grass JV vs. Northern Cheyenne: 44-52; St. Labre vs. Hardin JV: 41-48; Lame Deer vs. White Shield: 71-53; Plenty Coups vs. Mandaree: 46-41; Lame Deer vs. Lodge Grass JV: 74-45; Hardin Freshmen vs. Northern Cheyenne: 34-38; St. Labre vs. Mandaree: 49-29

Boys All-Stars: Lodge Grass JV - DC Stewart and Tavian Brady; St. Labre - Evan Pretty Weasel and Tamron Medicine Bull; Northern Cheyenne - Reuban BlackWolf and Dylan McConnell; Plenty Coups - Julian Glenn and Brendan Falls Down; White Shield - Frederick Fox Jr. and Jess White; Mandaree - Jess Chase and Ashton Grady; Hardin JV - Racco McMakin and Keyshawn Rogers; Lame Deer - Kingston McLean and Tyren Washington

Girls All-Stars: Lodge Grass JV - Shakeisha Yellowtail and Tyresa Pretty On Top; St. Labre - Destynee Two Moons and Priscilla Flatmouth; Northern Cheyenne - Cholenna Walker and Chelsea Spang; Plenty Coups - Sylvie Stewart and Chantel Whiteman; White Shield - Eahtosh Fox and Lexus Fox; Mandaree - Julie FlyingHorse and Francesca Ross; Hardin JV - LaRae Wallace and Evelyn Old Coyote; Lame Deer - Island Littlecoyote and Tatyana Pine

