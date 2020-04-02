Bond for jail escapees is set at $250,000

Andrew Parham, Stephen Caplett and Anthony Castro appeared Tuesday in Big Horn County District Court in front of Judge Matthew Wald to face charges stemming from a February escape from Big Horn County Detention Center.

Each inmate was arraigned on one count of felony escape and two counts felony aggravated kidnapping.

Parham appeared before Wald with no attorney present. The Wald entered a not guilty plea for the defendant, as he had no representation. Parham is in custody of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Caplett and Castro appeared via video from Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings with their attorneys present via telephone.

They both entered not guilty pleas on one count of felony escape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Each defendant’s bond was set at $250,000. They are both still in the custody of the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

According to charging documents on Feb. 7 while deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a local trailer park, Parham, Castro, Caplett and Casey Leider lured the only on-duty detention officer into a cell and assaulted him, took his keys and handcuffed him.

The inmates then gained access to the dispatch area of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office. Once there then subdued the on-duty dispatcher and forced her to open the sally port door. Court documents reported, it was there that Parham, Castro and Caplett escaped from the jail in an awaiting vehicle parked in front of Northern Chiropractic across from the Sheriff’s Office driven by Robert Burgess.

Leider is alleged to have gone back into the jail and released other inmates from their cells, covered cameras and destroyed light fixtures.

Days later Castro and Caplett were recovered in Billings and Parham was arrested in Crow Agency in March.