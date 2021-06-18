Body of Michigan man found along I-90

The body of a 40-year old Michigan man was found along Interstate I-90 north of Lodge Grass, according to a Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office press release.

A joint effort on Thursday of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and Crow Tribe search and rescue personnel led to the discovery of the body of Michael Anthony Savona of Clinton Township, Michigan, the press release said.

The sheriff’s office said the available evidence in the initial investigation indicated the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy was not conducted due to the nature of the apparent cause of death.

According to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Montana Highway Patrol began investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate I-90 on Tuesday, June 15 after a Montana Department of Transportation employee reported the vehicle.

Any further information will be made available when appropriate. The case remains open should there be any information which presents the possibility of foul play. Anybody with information concerning this death should contact the Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780.