Body found near rest area confirmed to be Not Afraid's
Monday, January 20, 2020
4:00 p.m. - Big Horn County Sheriff's Office officials have confirmed that a body found about 1 mile from the rest area on eastbound I-90 is that of missing teen Salena Not Afraid.
Officials reported the body was found by Department of Interior team at 10:33 a.m. during a systematic grid search.
An autopsy is pending, no foul play is suspected, officials said.
Category:
Documents:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
01/24/2020 - 7:00pm
-
01/27/2020 - 12:00pm
-
01/27/2020 - 7:00pm
-
01/27/2020 - 7:00pm
-
01/31/2020 - 7:00pm