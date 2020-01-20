Body found near rest area confirmed to be Not Afraid's

Monday, January 20, 2020

4:00 p.m. - Big Horn County Sheriff's Office officials have confirmed that a body found about 1 mile from the rest area on eastbound I-90 is that of missing teen Salena Not Afraid.

Officials reported the body was found by Department of Interior team at 10:33 a.m. during a systematic grid search.

An autopsy is pending, no foul play is suspected, officials said.

not_afraid_press_release.pdf

