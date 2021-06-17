Body found in Hardin

The body of a 57-year-old woman was discovered Wednesday by city workers along Fourth Street East in Hardin, according to a Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The woman has been identified as Mary Lynn Pickett, who is also known as Mary Lynn Birdinground.

According to the sheriff’s office it is believed Pickett has been deceased since Tuesday, June 15.

An autopsy was performed today by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings.

The investigation remains active and further information will be made available when appropriate, county officials said.

This is a developing story.