Bloom Prenatal Classes
Bloom prenatal classes on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bighorn Valley Health Center annex, 310 N. Center St in Hardin. Classes will continue every first Thursday until December 5. Parents, kids, grandparents are all welcome. A meal will be services. For more information call BVHC at 665-3104.
Date:
Repeats every month on September, October, November, December on the first Thursday 5 times.Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 5:30pm
Thursday, September 5, 2019 - 5:30pm
Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 5:30pm
Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 5:30pm
Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 5:30pm
