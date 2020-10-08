Blaze destroys Sarpy area bar

A fire engulfed the Spring Creek Bar & Grill in the Sarpy area on Oct. 1 resulting in a total loss of the property, according to co-owner Jeff Kennedy.

The fire began approximately between 2:45 and 3 p.m., Kennedy said, adding the building became fully engulfed very quickly. Kennedy owned the business with his wife, Shyla.

“Business was going great,” Kennedy said, adding the loss will be “big hit to the community.”

The Spring Creek Bar & Grill and RV Park was a major hub for employees at the Westmoreland’s Absaloka Mine at Sarpy, of whom, many are far from home and are residents at the RV camp.

Kennedy said, the miners were also able to get a hot meal from the grill, which was open seven days a week. He added many people from Big Horn County would enjoy having dinner at Spring Creek.

Kennedy stated right now everything is good and he and his wife are safe and were not harmed in the blaze.

“We are just slowly trying to deal with the loss,” he said.

The couple is working with investigators to find what started the fire.

Presently, there are no fundraising efforts for the Kennedys, but the Big Horn County News will update readers if efforts to raise funds for the couple start.