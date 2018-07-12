Billings Rod and Gun Club

The Billings Rod and Gun Club’s 3D Archery Tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with all levels welcome. For more information, contact Doug at dglsbrntt@yahoo.com or Scott on the archery tab at www.billingsrodandgun.org. It continues July 15 with registration at 8:30 a.m. ...

Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 9:00am

