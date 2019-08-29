Big Horn Valley breaks ground on new clinic site

Bighorn Valley Health Center recently celebrated the groundbreaking for a new clinic location last week in Hardin.

The new single-story 8,600 square foot space will feature state-of-the-art clinical exam rooms and equipment, daylight-filled spaces, a child play area within the spacious waiting area, and clinical group meeting areas for expanding group therapy services.

“We will operate the new facility in addition to our existing clinic, which will provide more room for our providers to deliver care to our community members,” said Dr. David Mark, health center CEO. “We view this as an important step in our mission to improve the wellbeing of everyone in our community by focusing on whole-person care.”

Designed to incorporate colors and natural elements from its surroundings, the building will also feature environmentally responsible design and materials.

Landscaped walkways and a parking area will complete the patient-centered design of the space.

Construction of the new building will start on August 26 and is expected to be completed in Spring 2020 and with a grand opening to the public during Summer 2020.

This building is the first phase of a long-term project to further develop the entire 26-acre site on which the clinic will sit.

Bighorn Valley Health Center is working with High Plains Architects of Billings and Jackson Contractor Group of Miles City on the design and construction of the building and future use of this space.

