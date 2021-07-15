Big Horn County Youth & Open Fair Schedule

“Pirates of the Fairibbean”
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Saturday, July 24
7 a.m. — Archery, Small Bore, .22, & Shotgun Contests at the gun range, Air Rifle at the fairgrounds.
8 a.m. — Horse Classes
 
Tuesday, July 27
7:30 a.m. — Dog Agility and Obedience
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Open Class Judging
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Indoor check-in and judging
 
Wednesday, July 28
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions
8 a.m. — Goat Shows
10 a.m. — Sheep Shows
1 p.m. — Rabbit and Poultry Shows
8 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt
 
Thursday, July 29
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions
8 a.m. — Dairy Shows
9 a.m. — Beef Shows
2 p.m. — Pallet Painting Class
4 p.m. — Ag Olympics
5:30 p.m. — Horseshoe Tournament
 
Friday, July 30
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions
8 a.m. — Swine Shows
3:30 p.m. — PeeWee Pet Parade
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Round Robin
6:30 p.m. — Rough Stock Rodeo
9 p.m. — Two-Step on the Tarmac, music by Exit 53
 
Saturday, July 31
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions
8 a.m. — Ranch Rodeo
12 p.m. — Buyers Lunch
1 p.m. — Project Animal Sale

