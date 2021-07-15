Big Horn County Youth & Open Fair Schedule

Saturday, July 24

7 a.m. — Archery, Small Bore, .22, & Shotgun Contests at the gun range, Air Rifle at the fairgrounds.

8 a.m. — Horse Classes

Tuesday, July 27

7:30 a.m. — Dog Agility and Obedience

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Open Class Judging

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Indoor check-in and judging

Wednesday, July 28

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions

8 a.m. — Goat Shows

10 a.m. — Sheep Shows

1 p.m. — Rabbit and Poultry Shows

8 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt

Thursday, July 29

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions

8 a.m. — Dairy Shows

9 a.m. — Beef Shows

2 p.m. — Pallet Painting Class

4 p.m. — Ag Olympics

5:30 p.m. — Horseshoe Tournament

Friday, July 30

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions

8 a.m. — Swine Shows

3:30 p.m. — PeeWee Pet Parade

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Round Robin

6:30 p.m. — Rough Stock Rodeo

9 p.m. — Two-Step on the Tarmac, music by Exit 53

Saturday, July 31

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Breakfast Concessions

8 a.m. — Ranch Rodeo

12 p.m. — Buyers Lunch

1 p.m. — Project Animal Sale