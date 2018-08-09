Big Horn County Youth Fair (photo)

Photo by Andrew Turck

Big Horn FFA member Cora Wood does some last-minute trimming on her steer last Thursday before it goes through the conformation and showmanship competition at the Big Horn County Youth Fair. The week’s events included everything from archery, and small-bore .22 rifle and shotgun competitions to dog agility and obedience.

There is more to FFA and 4-H than sheep, cows, horses and goats. Shown inside were gardening, leatherwork, quilting and photography displays. The fair is an opportunity for the community to view the dedication and hard work that has taken place throughout the year.