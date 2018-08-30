Big Horn County jail meeting

A meeting regarding the proposed expansion of Big Horn County jail is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency. For more information, call the Big Horn County commissioners at (406) 665-9700 or email at bhc@bighorncountymt.gov or visit the county website www.bighorncountyjail.com.

Date: 
Thursday, September 6, 2018 - 5:30pm

