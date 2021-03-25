Big Horn County eases health restrictions

The Big Horn County Health Board passed a new order that allows bars, restaurants and casino to operate at capacity with proper social distancing, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

Public Health Order 2021-2 also reflects that public health mitigation measures so far have helped lower the new infection rate in Big Horn County.

The county requires residents wear their masks when outside their homes. Food and beverage workers and residents are still required to maintain proper social distancing, but employee temperature logs and checks are no longer required.

According to the press release, self-service food counters and buffets may reopen so long as the proper sanitation guidelines are followed.

“The Public Health Board always has the physical and economic health of our county top of mind.” Larry Vandersloot Chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board said in the press release. “As we see the increase in vaccinations and the care our citizens are taking to mask up and social distance, our new case numbers have declined, and so we are allowing businesses to more fully reopen to safely serve the community.”

The Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital announced this week their countywide COVID-19 mass vaccination plan.

The hospital will be working with the Big Horn County Public Health Department and the Unified Command Team from Crow Agency to administer the vaccine to all county residents over the age of 16 and is open to tribal and non-tribal members.

To schedule a vaccine county residents may call the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital at (406) 638-3599.

“The county has not yet reached a vaccination rate that will allow for relaxation of masking and social distancing requirements,” Big Horn County Public Health Officer Dr. Carol Greimann said, “and with the appearance of COVID-19 variants in the state, we must continue to be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our community from the virus. Until we reach a level around 80% vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a threat.”

On March 9 one virus case, a man in his 20s, was reported.

On March 16 one virus case, a woman in her 50s, was reported.

On March 18 two virus cases, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s, were reported.

On March 22 one virus case, a boy under the age of 10, was reported.

There are five active COVID cases in Big Horn County. The number of reported cases has been slowly declining since November when reported cases reached 473.