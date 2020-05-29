Big Horn County confirms 4 additional cases of COVID-19

Big Horn County added four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening. These cases were not found as part of recent mass surveillance testing events, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release Friday.

The four newly confirmed cases are a boy in his teens, a woman in her 60s, a boy in his teens, a man in his 60s. The new cases bring the county’s total to 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Eight of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have recovered. Of the remaining eight patients, seven, including three of the newly confirmed patients, are quarantining and recovering at home. One of the newly confirmed patients is hospitalized.

“With the success of our recent sentinel surveillance testing events, during which over 1,600 residents were tested, as test results are confirmed at the labs, we anticipate additional confirmed positives in Big Horn County,” said George Real Bird III, Chairman of Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and the Big Horn County Public Health Board. “The 16 cases in this press release represent people who live, work, and shop in every area of our County, including our major towns. COVID-19 is a county-wide issue and the precautions prescribed by our healthcare professional remain critical to containing the spread of this deadly virus.”

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of these new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

The 12 previous cases were:

-One boy under age 10.

-Two girls and two males between 10 and 19 years old.

-Three women and one man between 20 and 29 years old.

-One man between 30 and 39 years old.

-One man between 40 and 49 years old.

-One woman between 50 and 59 years old.

Sentinel surveillance testing is random testing of members of a community to determine spread of a particular disease and is particularly useful in finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, Johnson said in the public statement. A patient is asymptomatic when they show no outward signs of the disease.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health can be reached at (406) 638-3478 and Big Horn County Public Health can be reached at (406) 665-8720.