Big Horn County-City of Hardin interlocal law enforcement agreement expires

The interlocal agreement between Big Horn County and the City of Hardin has expired as scheduled and is no longer in effect.

The agreement was not renewed after a Hardin City Council vote in February 2020 that established a city police force.

According to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, under the terms of the agreement, the sheriff’s office was authorized to enforce various provisions of City of Hardin ordinances in exchange for payment of $470,000 per year to the County. In addition, the City agreed to pay the County $20,000 annually to offset the costs of housing city inmates.

Sheriff’s office patrol coverage and investigation responds to reports of crime within the city limits and will continue as always since the Sheriff’s Office is authorized under Montana law to enforce State law and preserve the peace in Hardin.

Starting July 1, 2021, Sheriff Big Hair has ordered all criminal complaints issued by Sheriff’s deputies to be filed in the Big Horn County Justice Court, which shares concurrent jurisdiction with the Hardin City Court within the Hardin city limits.

The parties continue to discuss a possible extension of the previous arrangement or a revised agreement that would accommodate the anticipated establishment of a Hardin City police department.

Under the Montana Interlocal Cooperation Act, interlocal agreements must be approved by the governing bodies of the contracting public agencies, which in this case would be the City Council and County Board of Commissioners.

The City of Hardin continues it’s search for a police chief.