Big Horn County’s COVID infection rate over 7.5 times higher than state

Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson reported a COVID-19 infection rate over seven and a half times higher than the state of Montana’s rate.

“In the last couple weeks there has been a significant increase in the COVID-19 cases,” Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said, “A large portion of the population has an active case and even a larger portion that has been infected at one point. So we are urging residents to stay at home more than they have and if you have to go out where a mask and be aware of your social distancing, which is pretty much our only defense thus far to stop the spread of this virus.”

As of August 11, Big Horn County has reported 464 total COVID-19 cases since April, which is roughly 3.5% of the county’s 13,776 resident, while Montana has reported 5,014 total cases, which is roughly 0.46% of the state’s 1,068,778 residents.

“If we cannot comply with these simple rules we run the risk in the near future of overwhelming our health care system and if the hospitals fill up in Yellowstone County it will be difficult for the hospital here in Big Horn county which has less space to accommodate for the community as active infected rate goes up,” Johnson said.

“The best way we can protect ourselves is by not going to the party or the social gatherings where you have the chance of exposer and as we reframe from these events we’re not only protecting ourselves but others as well,” she added.

Several community events, including the River Valley Farmer’s Market have been cancelled, but events outside of Big Horn County have drawn participants from county residents.

“The longer we go on pretending things are normal the worst things will get and I sympathize with the community as we all would love be with loved ones in their ups and downs as we go through in our daily life,” Johnson said, “but we need to put the brakes on everything to protect each other as this time demands of us even though it might be painful.”

The Crow Tribe’s Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afrai Jr. issued an executive ord modifying an existing stay-at-home order that locked down the Crow Indian Resevation effective Friday.

The order also implemened a curfew from 8 p.m. to a.m. daily.

“The previous extension of the Stay at Home Orders were not followed properly, which has lead to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and unfortunately deaths,” Not Afraid said in a press release Thursday evening.

“We cannot afford to risk our future and the risks are just too great for the Crow people,” Not Afraid said.

The Crow Reservation will be under the lock down order until August 21, essential businesses and emergency and medical facilities will be allowed to remain open. All public gatherings will be banned for the time period and Ok-A-Beh Marina at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area will be closed.

According to the press release, check points at access points to public areas and the reservation will be established to monitor and turn non-residents around.

Tribal officials last week said Crow Tribal Police officers will issue citations to enforce the curfew under the public nuisance law in the Crow Tribal Criminal Code, while habitual offenders will be cited under criminal endangerment laws.

Reservation residents have raised concerns on social media of a lack of police presence during curfew hours.

Not Afraid issued a declaration of a state of emergency and the original stay-at-home order on March 15 and has been renewing the order since then.

“The 2020 academic school year is fast approaching, and the executive order requires tribal member students to remain at home until the administration has determined it is safe for students to re-enter school,” the press release reads.

The Crow Indian Reservation has one hospital, which is shared with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

“There is limited bed space and ventilators,” the press release reads. “Big Horn County, most of which includes the Crow Indian Reservation has confirmed cases climb to nearly 200 over the past week and there have been four deaths in the past three days due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.”

The chairman’s announcement comes on the heels of a joint statement from chairman’s office, the Big Horn County Commissioners and the Big Horn County Health Board this afternoon that stated each entity is “alarmed by the recent rise in cases and increase in deaths from COVID-19” in the county.

“We don’t need more legislation at this time, we need more cooperation,” said officials according to the statement.

“Don’t forget to do the three Ws, which are to wear your mask, be aware of the social distancing and wash your hands.” Big Horn County Commissioner George Real Bird III said. “By protecting yourself as an individual, we can protect ourselves as a whole.”

Big Horn County is still in phase one of the governor’s plans to re-open the state.

In Phase one of the plan businesses can resume activities; places of worship, restaurants and casinos can be opened at 50% capacity. Phase two-are restaurants and casinos can be open at 75% capacity still minding social distancing.

Real Bird III added “he would like to see the rapid or sentinel testing come back and that the courthouse has hand sanitizer, mask and 6 foot stickers for businesses.”

“If we could get most of the residents of our county to stay home more often, for two weeks, we could get a handle on the virus, lowering the number of infected people and the number of people exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Carol Greimann Big Horn County Public Health Officer. “COVID-19 can be spread by riding in a car with someone not from your household, by going to a party, by attending an indoor event, including an athletic event, or by taking a lunch break with your coworkers – particularly when any of those activities are done without wearing masks or when wearing a mask incorrectly.”

Greimann reminds residents that, to be effective, a mask must cover a person’s mouth and nose, preventing droplets of virus from spreading to others.

“We just had another elder die on Monday each death hits the public health nurses, Indian Health Service and county very hard,” said Esther Wynne, Big Horn County Public Health Nurse. “With the high number of cases and contacts, the nurses are stretched to breaking, we could not persevere without the extra nurses who come in to help shoulder the load and we appreciate the efforts of community members who do their part by following the guidelines set by the tribe and by public health.”

“Please stay home, especially if you are on isolation or on quarantine,” she added. “We depend on people to rise to their best selves during these hard times.”