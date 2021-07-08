BIA fire crews respond to several fires over holiday

Crow Agency Buireau of Indian Affairs Forestry crews have responded to multiple fires since June 29. One of the fires, the Highway 212 Mile Marker 1 Fire, bears special consideration, as the fire and smoke made visibility poor in the area, increasing risk for drivers and firefighters.

“The semis didn’t even slow down for us,” Crow Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry Incident Commander Garret Costa said.

Despite the thick smoke and poor visibility, people maintained speeds upward of 70 miles an hour while firefighters were containing the fire.

“Please use common sense and give every consideration to emergency workers at a roadside incident,” said duty officer Lee Old Bear. “We want to make sure everyone makes it home.” Humidity in the Crow Agency and Billings areas have dropped to significant lows, making fires more common. If you see smoke, slow down for the safety of emergency workers who may be present and for the safety of yourself and other drivers, Old Bear added.

BIA Forestry also reports a fire that was stopped by local ranchers with assistance from a BIA truck. This fire was started by farm equipment. On Tuesday, there was a human-caused fire near the Lodge Grass Rodeo grounds where people dump trash. Trash fires release toxic fumes and can easily spread out of control.

A fire was discovered on July 6 on the south side of West Pryor Mountain during a reconnaissance flight. Pryor equipment responded immediately, but the hot and dry conditions have made fires grow incredibly fast, and the fire’s estimated size as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday was 50 to 100 acres, Old Bear said.

The fire started as a result of lightning strikes in the area; it had smoldered for over 24 hours before it emerged with the heat of midday, according to reports.

Multiple helicopters were on the scene, as well as planes loaded with water and retardant. 50 minutes south of Pryor there were engines, helitack, and crews available, as well as a Crow camp there for support. Most of the resources came from the Crooked Creek wildfire nearby. The Fire is an important cultural location, The Section House Draw. This means the Crow Tribe Historic Preservation officers are involved in the fire management, Old Bear said in a press release.

“BIA Forestry was only called out to deal with five firework fires on the reservation on the night of the Fourth of July holiday, which was great because they had to respond to multiple fires the day of July fourth,” Old Bear said.

Fires include a 101-acre fire started by farm equipment, a fire started by lightning strikes near the Wolf Mountains, a fire in Crow Agency that spread from the home onto the grass, and a fire near two Leggins fishing access that burned along the Bighorn River.

Temperatures are still very high in the area, and fire threats are present. The Crow Tribe has prohibited open burning and campfires.