BHCN honors graduates

The Big Horn County News will honor the class of 2020 with a special commemorative section honoring graduates.

The full-color section will include a listing of graduates with photos from Hardin High School, Lodge Grass High School and Plenty Coups High School, as well as home schooled students. High school graduates who are from Big Horn County who are attending out of area boarding schools may submit their photos and information.

This year the graduation section will also include a listing of eighth grade graduates from Hardin Middle School, Lodge Grass Junior High, Plenty Coups Junior High, Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy, St. Charles Mission School and Wyola School, as well as home schooled students. The eighth grade listings will not include photos.

Students are responsible for submitting their photos and information.

Forms can be picked up at the newspaper office at 204 N. Center Ave in Hardin, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for in-person submissions is 4 p.m. Friday, May 22.

High School seniors can submit photos and information online here. Eighth grade graduates can submit their information here. The deadline for online submissions is Friday, May 22 at midnight.