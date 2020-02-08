BHC Jail escapees still at large

4:09 p.m. Three inmates escaped the Big Horn County Jail, according to a statement released by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Leroy Parham, Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett reportedly overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from the jail sometime around midnight Feb. 8, prompting a community-wide lockdowns in Hardin and on the Crow Reservation overnight.

The inmates remain at large, according to Sheriff's office officials, even after the lockdowns were lifted between 8 and 9 a.m.

The county and the reservation do not have community-wide alert systems, therefore officials relied on social media posts and word of mouth to spread the word about the lockdowns.

Many Hardin residents living in the neighborhood around the courthouse, where the jail is located, commented on the Big Horn County News Facebook page that they were not notified of the incident, even as law enforcement officials from Big Horn County, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff and Bureau of Indian Affairs officers from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, surrounded the courthouse between midnight and 4 a.m.

According to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Graphics website, Castro was booked into the Big Horn County Jail on May 22, 2019 on one misdemeanor assault charge and on a county warrant for misdemeanor criminal contempt. Caplett was booked on Nov. 19, 2019 on three misdemeanor simple assault charges and on a county warrant for felony criminal contempt. Parham is not listed on the webpage, but his mugshot released by the sheriff's office was time-stamped 12:15 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020.

Sheriff’s office officials are asking the public to use caution if anyone comes in contact with Parham, Castro or Caplett. They are not armed, according to the press release, but they are considered dangerous.

Suspicious persons or activity should be reported to Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 or any law enforcement agency.

Officials are also recommending people keep their doors and vehicles locked.