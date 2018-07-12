BHC Hospital buys 3-D mammogram machine

Local residents who want to undergo testing for early signs of breast cancer now can do so more effectively in Hardin, according to mammography technologist Jennifer Chavez. This, she and radiology manager Danita Hagen said, is thanks to a new machine recently purchased by the Big Horn County Memorial Hospital.

The hospital’s current Selenia Dimensions DBT system – which arrived in mid-June – allows for a three-dimensional mammography exam where the previous machine only allowed for two-dimensional images.

As with the 2-D scan, the machine will compress a patient’s breast and take images from different angles. Where the 3-D scan differs from the 2-D method by itself is accuracy.

“Instead of viewing all the complexities of your breast tissue in a flat image, as with traditional 2-D mammography,” an information sheet from the hospital states, “fine details are more visible and no longer hidden by the tissue above and below.”

A 2014 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine states that exams offered using a 3-D exam increased the detection of invasive breast cancers by an average of 41 percent. The Food and Drug Administration also approved the 3-D exam as superior over the 2-D method alone for “women with dense breasts.”

“After we do the 2-D, often we need to come back when we see a density,” Chavez said, “and often we need to roll the breast this way and roll the breast that way, and do additional imaging for overlapping tissue.”

In addition, at least two studies published in the Library of Medicine state 3-D mammograms reduce falsepositive callbacks by up to 40 percent when compared to the 2-D method alone.

“The increased radiation is minimal,” Chavez said of the procedure. “It’s still less than flying an airplane.”

The entire procedure, Hagen said, takes about 15 minutes to complete. The time of compression, she stated, has increased by about four seconds total for each breast.

Depending on one’s family history, Chavez said, women should begin having mammograms annually starting at age 40.

According to Chavez, the hospital performs between 550 and 600 screening procedures per year. The new process is different, Hagen added, but’s “it’s very user-friendly” and “cuts the cost for patients and insurance companies” due to the fewer callbacks.

“It’s $115 above a mammogram,” she said, “but in Montana it’s covered by 97 percent of insurances and through Medicare.”

Three-dimensional breast scans may be scheduled by calling the hospital at (406) 665-2310.