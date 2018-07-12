BHC Cooperative Extension Service

BHC Cooperative Extension Service

The Big Horn County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a ServSafe Food Handlers education program at 8 a.m. Training will be held at Big Horn County Extension Office Conference Room, 317 N. Custer in Hardin. For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or stop by the Extension Office. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Date: 
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 8:00am

Upcoming Events

more